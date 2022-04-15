Contract Details: Colts Sign Former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore

Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay has said this offseason that the Colts were looking into signing a big-named defensive free agent. The Colts finally followed through with that interest on April 15.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the Colts are signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year deal. Gilmore is signing in Indianapolis two days after visiting the Colts facility.

Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore is signing with the #Colts in a 2-year deal, source said. The former #Patriots and #Panthers star was on a visit this week and now lands in Indy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2022

Media personality Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ confirmed the report.

Stephon Gilmore just text me he is signing with the #Colts. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 15, 2022

Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports the two-year deal is worth $23 million, including $14 million guaranteed.

Colts Fill Need at Cornerback

One of the first signings the Colts made this offseason was adding cornerback Brandon Facyson on a one-year contract. But Indianapolis still had a need at cornerback because of the departure of veteran Xavier Rhodes in free agency and the Rock Ya-Sin trade.

On March 16, the Colts dealt Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

That move improved Indianapolis’ pass rush but left a gaping hole in the secondary. Both Rhodes and Ya-Sin each played more than 50% of the team’s defensive snaps last season.

Gilmore now fills that hole, as the Colts are now arguably significantly better on the edge and at cornerback than last season. In addition to winning the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award, Gilmore made first-team All Pro in 2018 and 2019.

He’s also made the Pro Bowl in five of the last six seasons, including each of the last four. Gilmore earned a spot on the Pro Bowl team in 2021 despite only playing in nine games.

In his 10-year NFL career, Gilmore has posted 27 interceptions, 427 combined tackles, including eight tackles for loss, and 116 pass defenses. During 2019, he led the NFL with six interceptions.