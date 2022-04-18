Two-Time All-Pro Stephon Gilmore Says ‘Future is Bright’ for Colts

Adding veteran players isn’t always as easy as it looks. While money is a major factor in acquiring free agents, a team’s roster, culture, and philosophy can be significant contributing factors as well

That was definitely true for two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. He explained why the Indianapolis Colts were the best fit for him during his Indianapolis introductory press conference on April 18.

“It just felt right. The opportunity, the potential the team had,” Gilmore said. “Talking to my family, making sure it was the right opportunity for us also.

“I’m looking forward to it because I think the future here is bright. That’s one of the opportunities for why I made the decision to come here.”

ALL the latest Colts news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Colts newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Colts!

Colts Defensive Pieces Attracted Stephon Gilmore

By signing with the Colts, Gilmore will play for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who helped jumpstart the careers of cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Jalen Ramsey with the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively. Veteran Casey Hayward also went to the 2017 Pro Bowl under Bradley with the then San Diego Chargers.

But Gilmore admitted during his introductory press conference that he wasn’t all that concerned with Bradley’s scheme.

“I think it’s a good scheme, obviously,” Gilmore said. “I think more of the pieces around it on the defense was more of the attractive thing.”

“Going into the season, you can have a certain way of doing things. But until you get out there and play and know your players, and those types of things, you really don’t know. I’m just looking forward to getting better as an individual, working on my technique and playing the scheme the right way it’s supposed to be played.”

That response can’t be all that surprising when considering Gilmore has made the Pro Bowl with three different teams.

His first Pro Bowl appearance didn’t come until his fifth NFL season in 2016 with the Buffalo Bills. But since then, Gilmore has missed the Pro Bowl just once. He also made first-team All Pro in 2018 and 2019 with the New England Patriots.

Last season, Gilmore made the Pro Bowl with the Carolina Panthers despite only starting three games. He posted two interceptions, two pass defenses and 16 combined tackles in eight contests.

Stephon Gilmore Says He ‘Feels Good’ Following Two Injury-Plagued Season

The five-time Pro Bowler only played eight games last season because he began the year on the PUP list. He also sat out multiple games due to COVID-19 and a torn quad in 2020.

Gilmore addressed that during his Colts introductory press conference and added that he feels good now.

“It definitely lingered last year throughout the season, but I was still able to make plays throughout the year,” he said. “But I feel good now. Looking forward to this year. Looking forward to gelling with the guys and being the best player I can be.”

When asked about whether he can return to his 2019 form, Gilmore simply stated that he had to earn it.

“You can’t do that until you put the work in. Until you go out each and every week and earn it. That’s the mindset I take.”

In 2019, Gilmore won the Defensive Player of the Year award by posting a league-leading six interceptions and 20 pass defenses.

The Colts should be a scary defense if Gilmore can make a close return to his 2019 form.