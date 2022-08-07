Colts Star ‘Absolutely Killing’ Training Camp: Report

For NFL teams to fulfill their potential, they need their stars to be exactly that — stars.

Through nearly the first two weeks of training camp, that’s what the Indianapolis Colts are seeing from new cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The free agent acquisition and former Defensive Player of the Year award winner has reportedly been experiencing a great camp. That was especially the case on August 7 when he recorded another interception.

“Colts CB Stephon Gilmore is absolutely killing this training camp,” NFL reporter Stephen Holder of ESPN tweeted. “Jumps a sideline route vs Parris Campbell in 7 on 7 and takes it back for a pick-6 against Matt Ryan.”

Gilmore received a lot of praise on Twitter on August 7 for that play and his strong camp.

‘The Type You Fear’

Ryan has only thrown four interceptions this training camp, and all of them have come in the 7-on-7 drill. Impressively, Gilmore has more than one.

Colts beat writer Nate Atkins called the cornerback the team’s best player in training camp. The cornerback received high praise from head coach Frank Reich as well.

“From a quarterback’s perspective, he’s the type of cornerback you fear,” said Reich to reporters on August 7.

As a former quarterback, Reich would know. Gilmore only faced Reich’s Colts once as a member of the New England Patriots, but in the Patriots victory during 2018, Gilmore recorded a tackle and 3 pass defenses.

He earned his first All-Pro nomination that season and then became the Defensive Player of the Year the following season in 2019. Gilmore led the NFL with 6 interceptions and 20 pass defenses to win the award.

In his career, Gilmore has made the Pro Bowl five times as well, including in each of the last four years.

Colts Entire Secondary Looking Impressive

Gilmore wasn’t the only Indianapolis cornerback with an interception on August 7. Isaiah Rodgers had a “great 1-on-1 period” against wide receiver Parris Campbell, with both players doing well. In the drill, Rodgers made “a twisting interception.”

But NFL analyst Andrew Moore of Sports Illustrated reported Indianapolis’ other free agent acquisition at cornerback, Brandon Facyson, is still receiving snaps with the No. 1 defense. Facyson led the Las Vegas Raiders with 13 pass defenses last season.

Moore also reported rookie safety Nick Cross is “running with” the No. 1 defense. Cross made an impressive play against veteran running back Philip Lindsey at practice on August 7.

If Facyson and/or Rodgers play well opposite Gilmore, and Cross fills the starting safety role left void from Khari Willis’ surprise retirement in June, the Colts will have a very formidable secondary.

Indianapolis also has Kenny Moore II as its slot cornerback. NFL analysts ranked Moore among the best, if not the top, slot cornerbacks in the league this summer.

The Colts offense reportedly struggled in practice on August 7. That’s never something fans want to hear but with the playmakers Indianapolis has stacked on defense, it’s understandable. The Colts could have a top 5 defense in the NFL this season.

It could all start with Gilmore being a star and one of the unit’s best players.