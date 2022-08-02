Proposed Trade Sends Colts Former High-Profiled Draft Prospect

The Indianapolis Colts acquired more depth along the defensive edge during the first week of training camp. NFL writer Mike Clay of ESPN speculated that the Colts may be interested in doing the same along the offensive line next.

In fact, Clay asked in a tweet on August 1 if the Colts could use their depth at defensive end to shore up left tackle.

In a proposed trade, Clay suggested Indianapolis deal edge rusher Ben Banogu to the Chicago Bears for Teven Jenkins.

Let's speculate… Bears send Teven Jenkins to the Colts for ED Ben Banogu? Jenkins to the Texans for G Max Scharping? — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) August 1, 2022

Both players are former second-round picks in the NFL Draft. The Bears selected Jenkins in 2021 while Bangou entered the league two years earlier in 2019.

How Jenkins Fits With Colts

Just a year ago, Jenkins was the first offensive tackle taken on Day 2 and fifth tackle selected overall in the NFL Draft. At 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Jenkins was one of the top prospects of the 2021 class.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to longtime starter Joe Thuney and projected Jenkins to be a first-round pick.

“NFL-ready frame with broad chest and thick lower half,” Zierlein wrote. “Jenkins not only plays with excellent upper-body power and hand strength, he combines it with a desired level of body control and athleticism to create a consistent, toolsy talent.

“Whether it is at tackle or guard, Jenkins has the talent to become an early starter and a successful pro.”

But he didn’t show that to the Bears last season. Jenkins appeared in only six games, starting two of them. Overall, he played 37% of Chicago’s offensive snaps last year.

Even though he disappointed in his first season, Jenkins still has a lot of raw talent that makes him an attractive trade candidate. He’s only 24 years old and has three years remaining on his rookie deal.

If traded to Indianapolis, Jenkins would become the player with the most raw talent for left tackle on the roster.

Colts Current Plan at Left Tackle

Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich often say they are always looking to improve the roster. However, there’s no guarantee — based on how Jenkins performed last year — that they will view Jenkins as an upgrade.

Indianapolis has expressed confidence in Matt Pryor, who the Colts signed to a one-year deal worth as much as $6 million. He started five games last season after Indianapolis acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles for a sixth-round pick last August. Third-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft Bernhard Raimann is also in the mix at left tackle.

One of those two players is expected to start the season at left tackle. In all likelihood, it will be Pryor. To be interested in Jenkins, Ballard would likely have to see him as a significant upgrade over Pryor.

Another potential obstacle in Clay’s proposed trade is Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. He served as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator from 2018-21. Under his direction, Banogu did not excel.

“For whatever reason, Banogu didn’t get on the field on a consistent basis under Eberflus direction,” Colts writer Kevin Hickey of USA Today wrote. “How much of that was on Banogu and how much of that was the decision of Eberflus is still unknown.

“But there’s no reason to think that notion would change if Banogu was sent to the Bears.”

Banogu played a career-low 12% of Indianapolis’ defensive snaps in 2021. If the Colts are going to trade him this offseason, it will likely have to be to a team that doesn’t have his former defensive coordinator on the coaching staff.