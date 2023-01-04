The Comeback Kid: Jim Harbaugh Wants Back In NFL According To Sources

Jim Harbaugh wants back into the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts should make it a priority to bring Harbaugh back into the fold. According to a January 2 report from The Athletic, several sources close to Harbaugh expect that the Michigan head coach would leave his job in the college ranks for an NFL head coaching job if he is offered one. One source told The Athletic that if an offer is on the table, it is a “done deal.”

This marks the second year in a row Harbaugh has flirted with a return to the NFL. During the 2022 off-season, Harbaugh met with the Minnesota Vikings ownership group to interview for the open head coach position. The Vikings ultimately opted to hire Kevin McConnell as the head coach, and Harbaugh returned to sidelines at Michigan. Headed into the 2023 off-season there are several openings at head coach across the league, giving ample opportunity for Harbaugh to make the leap back into the NFL.

Colts’ Connection

For the Indianapolis Colts, the fit seems almost too perfect. Harbaugh was the quarterback for the Colts from the 1994-1997 seasons and earned the moniker ‘the comeback kid’ for his on the field heroics. In 1996, Harbaugh led the Colts all the way to the AFC Championship game where they eventually lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-16. Harbaugh finished the season with 17 touchdowns and over 2500-yards en route to earning a Pro Bowl nod and the Comeback Player of the Year award. In 2005 Harbaugh was inducted into the Colts ring of Honor, forever cementing his legacy and accomplishments with the club.

It would make all too much sense for a reunion.

“Multiple league sources are convinced that Irsay will make a run at Harbaugh.” wrote Andrew Moore of Sports Illustrated.

According to reports from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jim Irsay, owner of the Colts has an ‘affinity for Harbaugh’ and according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, a return to the Indianapolis Colts would be “very tempting” for Harbaugh.

More Teams Pursuing

There are a few obstacles in the way for a Colts and Harbaugh reunion, including interim head coach Jeff Saturday. With Saturday at helm at head coach, the Colts have gone a 1-6 in their last seven games, leading to calls for the team to move on from Saturday in the off-season. Despite the dismal on-field production, it’s not a done deal Irsay and the Colts would move on from Saturday. In a December 15 press conference, Irsay told reporters that Saturday would in fact get an interview for the head coaching job, calling Saturday a ‘great candidate.’ Irsay did leave the door open for Harbaugh though, telling reporters that he expects to interview from a wide pool of candidates, including college coaches.

Another obstacle between a Colts reunion with Harbaugh is that Harbaugh is a high profile target for potentially a lot of teams heading into the off-season, with two teams already making a push for his services. Will Kunkel of Fox Sports Charlotte reported that the owner of the Carolina Panthers, Dave Tepper, spoke with Harbaugh about the head coach vacancy in Carolina. While in the AFC, the Denver Broncos will be making a push for Harbaugh as well with Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reporting that Harbaugh is a “top target” for the Broncos this off-season.

Harbaugh has the pedigree and experience to shepherd a rebuild and Irsay and the Colts should strongly consider him as a candidate for the head coaching job.