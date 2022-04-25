New NFL Mock Draft Predicts Colts Trade in 2022 NFL Draft

There has been some chatter in April about the possibility of the Indianapolis Colts trading up into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But the more likely scenario is probably seeing the Colts trade back.

At least that’s what digital content producer Joe Hopkins of FOX59 argued in his all-Colts 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

After projecting the Colts to select Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson in the second round, Hopkins predicted Indianapolis to trade the No. 73 and 159 selections to the Denver Broncos for picks No. 96, 115, 116 and a 2023 fourth-rounder.

“It wouldn’t be a Chris Ballard draft without a trade back,” Hopkins wrote. “In this scenario, Indianapolis sends picks 73 and 159 to Denver in exchange for picks 96, 115, 116 and a fourth-round pick next year.

“The Broncos move up to get a player they’re targeting, and the Colts add more picks without having to reach on a prospect.”

Depth of 2022 NFL Draft Stands Out for Chris Ballard

There were quite a few interesting takeaways from Ballard’s press conference on April 22. One of his more interesting answers alluded to how the Colts general manager may feel about performing trades in this year’s draft.

“I think depth,” Ballard said in response to what makes this draft class different than last year’s. “Last year with that extra year of eligibility with COVID, we’re seeing a lot more players, especially, four, five, six, seven undrafted free agents that I think have a chance to really make it.

“There’s a little more depth in the draft in totality.”

With confidence in the draft depth, Ballard may feel he can trade back 23 selections on Day 2, still land a great prospect and fill a need. By doing that, the Colts will also receive an extra draft selection to again have the opportunity to take another player in a deep class.

In five years as Colts general manager, Ballard has traded quite a few picks during NFL drafts. On March 25, NFL analyst Conor McQuiston of Pro Football Focus ranked Ballard the third-best NFL general manager at making draft-day trades.

“Like [John] Schneider (Seattle Seahawks general manager), [Ballard] generally favors trade downs, although he doesn’t typically gain more than the equivalent of an early Day 3 pick out of the deal,” McQuiston wrote. “He makes up for this lack of efficiency in volume, which grants him the flexibility to make his rare trade-ups while making up for any capital he loses in the veteran QB market.”

Colts Staying at No. 42 to Draft Wide Receiver?

NFL writer Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report proposed Indianapolis trading its No. 42 overall pick and two 2023 selections, including the team’s 2023 first-rounder, to the New England Patriots for three picks, including No. 21 overall in this year’s draft.

With the No. 21 selection, Davenport projected the Colts to bolster either wide receiver or offensive tackle.

But there hasn’t been any other pre-draft rumors about Indianapolis acquiring a first-round pick this year. That makes sense after hearing Ballard express confidence in the draft’s depth.

Hopkins predicts the Colts to select Dotson, who posted 91 receptions for 1,182 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, at No. 42 overall in the second round.

The draft scouts at ESPN, Bleacher Report and Pro Football Focus all consider Dotson a top 10 wideout in the 2022 class. ESPN and Bleacher Report both ranked Dotson as one of the best six receivers in the class.

Hopkins projected the Colts to draft Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere with the No. 96 pick the team acquired from Denver in the proposed trade.

Then, Hopkins predicted Washington tight end Cade Otton and Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum to the Colts with the other two 2022 selections acquired from the proposed trade.