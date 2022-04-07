NFL Mock Draft Sends Colts Offensive Lineman Compared to Longtime Starter

Two offensive linemen that started at least six games for the Indianapolis Colts have signed with other teams this offseason. A third, left tackle Eric Fisher, remains on the market in free agency and doesn’t appear headed back to Indianapolis.

With that in mind, it’s not a surprise that college football analyst Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus projected the Colts to draft Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

“Colts fans will like that Penning’s player comparison in the PFF Draft Guide is their former long-time starting left tackle, Anthony Castonzo,” Treash wrote. “The Northern Iowa product is a high-level athlete at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds and plays with a killer mindset — so much so that he might need to tone it down a bit.

“While he did rack up 33 big-time blocks against lesser competition in 2021, he also drew 16 penalties. Pairing that play style right next to Quenton Nelson would be menacing.”

Trevor Penning Compares to Anthony Castonzo, Matt Feiler

Describing him “a silly combination of power and flexibility”, the PFF 2022 Draft Guide indeed states Penning has “shades of Anthony Castonzo.”

Castonzo never made the Pro Bowl, but as Colts fans will remember, he experienced a successful decade playing for the Colts from 2011-20. Castonzo started 144 games after arriving as a first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

He blocked on Andrew Luck’s blindside, helping the quarterback experience early success. Castonzo remained a central figure on the Colts offensive line even when the team began rebuilding the unit in 2018.

Castonzo retired in 2021 with the most starts at left tackle in Colts history. In the last 30 years, Jeff Saturday, Ryan Diem and Tarik Glenn are the only offensive linemen to play in more games than Castonzo for the Colts.

Penning has also drawn comparisons to current NFL guard Matt Feiler.

“Penning has ideal size with high-level power, above-average athletic ability and the demeanor to be a quality starter right away,” NFL scout Brandon Thorn of Bleacher Report wrote. “He can become an impact starter if he can learn to play with more discipline, consistent leverage and hand placement.”

Feiler has played guard in his last two NFL seasons, but he began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a right tackle. In 2021, the PFF player grades rated Feiler the seventh-best run blocking guard in the league.

The Colts would draft Penning with the idea he plays tackle. But the fact the Northern Iowa product is similar to a top run blocker should be an appealing comparison for the team that deploys the league’s reigning leader in rushing.

Colts Need Competition for Matt Pryor?

Despite the pending loss of Fisher, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard has expressed confidence in swing tackle Matt Pryor.

“Matt Pryor played really good for us this year, and I think people kind of ignored it,” Ballard said while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on March 22. “Even against the Raiders, when you go back and watch the Raider game, he was outstanding at left tackle, so we’ll give him the first shot at it.”

While Ballard has let other offensive linemen leave in free agency, the Colts signed Pryor to a one-year deal worth as much as $6 million.

Still, the Colts could use depth along the offensive line and potential competition for Pryor at left tackle. Although Pryor fared well as the Colts’ second-best offensive lineman last season according to the PFF player grades, he only has five career starts at tackle.

Penning would definitely provide depth and competition at left tackle. NFL.com projects he will become a good starter within two years.

“Penning has both the traits and toughness but the tape can leave you wanting just a little more from him,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote. “He should become an instant starter at left or right tackle but the jump in competition will take time to navigate.”