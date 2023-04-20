Proposed QB Trade Sends Colts Former Top-5 Pick

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to draft a quarterback in the top 5 this spring. But there’s another veteran quarterback scenario the team could pursue that doesn’t involve Lamar Jackson.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on April 19 that the San Francisco 49ers have received inquiries about quarterback Trey Lance. While Rapoport’s report stopped short of declaring the 2021 No. 3 overall pick available in a trade, rumors that the 49ers are going to eventually trade Lance are beginning to heat up.

Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter. pic.twitter.com/ddOZjZq5Xn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2023

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton identified the Colts as one of five possible landing spots for Lance. Moton proposed the Colts acquire Lance in exchange for the No. 106 overall pick this year (a fourth-rounder) and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Proposed Trade Sends Trey Lance to Colts for Pair of Day 3 Picks

As much as the Colts have remained steadfast in their desire to find a quarterback in this year’s draft, they have to be intrigued about the possibility of bringing in Lance.

Because the trade compensation will likely be peanuts compared to the top 5 pick it took San Francisco to draft Lance, it’s no surprise that quarterback-needy teams around the league have reportedly been inquiring about his availability.

Moton argued that Indianapolis is an ideal fit for Lance because of the experience new head coach Shane Steichen had coaching Jalen Hurts as Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator.

“The Colts may not see their quarterback of the future available at No. 4,” Moton wrote. “They can offer a couple of middle-round picks over the next two years for Lance, who hasn’t done much on the pro level, but head coach Shane Steichen proved that he’s able to get the most out of an athletic signal-caller last season.”

Moton also suggested after trading for Lance, the Colts could then target offensive linemen and wide receivers early in the 2023 NFL draft. That would surround the young signal caller with as much talent as possible.

Could Colts Draft QB & Trade for Lance?

Targeting a different offensive position in the first round after acquiring Lance makes the most sense. But if Indianapolis really wants to add a rookie quarterback, it could still acquire Lance in a trade.

Indianapolis could conceivably have a quarterback room consisting of both Lance and whichever rookie they target at No. 4. More than likely, that will be either Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis.

This is possible because Lance’s trade cost is likely to be late draft picks.

In that situation, the Colts could have two top 5 drafted quarterbacks from the past three years competing for the starting role.

Although an interesting possibility, acquiring both Lance and a rookie quarterback would be complicated. Indianapolis signed veteran Gardner Minshew this offseason and still have Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger on the roster.

If they only draft a quarterback, the Colts are still going to have to release or trade one of the three signal callers they currently have. The addition of Lance and a rookie likely means the Colts departing with both Foles and Ehlinger.

Even then, the quarterback room will still be crowded with Lance, Minshew and a rookie. One of those three would have very little practice repetitions as the third-string quarterback.

All of this makes it highly unlikely the Colts trade for Lance. But his likely low-price tag makes it an intriguing rumor.