Jim Irsay, Colts Players Share Reactions to Tua Tagovailoa’s Head Injury

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins, 27-15, on Thursday Night Football to open Week 4 in the NFL. But that’s not what everyone seems to be discussing as the weekend begins.

The topic of conversation has been all about Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left the game after suffering injuries to his head and neck. The third-year signal caller left on a stretcher while wearing a neck brace after hitting his head against the turf.

Several Indianapolis Colts players and Colts owner Jim Irsay shared reactions to Tagovailoa leaving with what appeared to be serious injuries.

Prayers for Tua🙏 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) September 30, 2022

Awh man so sad to see. Prayers up for you Tua. Man 😓🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) September 30, 2022