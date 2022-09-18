Twitter Reacts to Colts’ ‘Pathetic’ Shutout Loss in Jacksonville

The Indianapolis Colts took one on the chin in Week 2. In fact, it’s not a stretch to say — even with several games still to be played in the second week of the season — the Colts looked like the worst team in the league during Week 2.

The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Colts in every facet on September 18 and shut out Indianapolis, 24-0. The Jaguars outgained the Colts 331-218. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw 3 interceptions and took 5 sacks.

Without wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Ryan had limited options in the passing game, and as a result, the Colts averaged only 4.7 yards per pass.

The Colts did drive the ball into the red zone twice, but by that time, it was already 24-0. Indianapolis ended both of those possesses with failed fourth-down conversions.

Even Colts head coach Frank Reich called the performance “pathetic.”

Reich: "I’ve been around long enough to know that as pathetic as that was today, the distance between where we are + where we need to be isn’t that far. I know that doesn’t play that well in the outside world, but I’m OK with that. We’ll take our medicine. I’ll take my medicine" — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 18, 2022

For the second straight season, the Colts will return home from a trip to Jacksonville with major questions to answer. Indianapolis made quarterback Carson Wentz the team’s scapegoat after losing to the Jaguars and missing the playoffs in Week 18 last year.

But clearly, the issues with the Colts run much deeper than Wentz or even Ryan.

Guess is was more than a Carson Wentz problem. https://t.co/emT8AH4A2J — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 18, 2022

Preseason Concerns Becoming Major Problems

Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich did their best to instill a confidence around the team that the organization had the right pieces at wide receiver and left tackle going into the season. But some of the media and fans remained skeptical, and their doubts have come to fruition.

Left tackle Matt Pryor has struggled in the first 2 weeks of the season. He’s not proven to be a suitable replacement for former No. 1 pick Eric Fisher.

Josh Allen beats Matt Pryor and knocks the ball out of Ryan's hand. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 18, 2022

Colts overpaying LT Matt Pryor, and I don't know what he makes. Whatever it is, it's too much. He's not very good. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) September 18, 2022

At wide receiver, the Colts have no depth behind Pittman, who didn’t dress on September 18 because of a quad injury. Indianapolis’ leading receiver versus the Jaguars was Ashton Dulin, who is supposed to be Indianapolis’ special teams ace.

The Colts’ next leading receiver in Week 2 was Dezmon Patmon, who had just 2 catches for 24 yards.

Bad drop for Dezmon Patmon on third down. Should have been a conversion. The gamble on wide receivers hurts the Colts again. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 18, 2022

There’s a reason why the wide receiver market exploded during this past offseason. It’s the same reason why 6 wide receivers were selected in the first 18 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft. Talented wide receivers are essential for any good NFL roster.

Teams cannot expect to win with an assortment of no-named receivers in today’s league. The Colts weren’t even competitive with the group of receivers they had versus the Jaguars.

There's no urgency, No leadership literally nothing happening with this team. We have no wide receivers and we were told we have a good group clearly we don't. We have the best running back in the league and hes barely being used. What is going on @Colts — Don Murphy (@tool32386) September 18, 2022

Parris Campbell, who is in a contract season and was supposed to emerge as Indianapolis’ No. 2 passing weapon as long as he’s healthy, was invisible in Week 2. He received only 2 targets and caught neither of them.

Maybe it’s just me, but I haven’t heard Parris Campbell’s name yet. — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) September 18, 2022

No Pittman, No Pierce, and Parris Campbell has zero catches. Absolutely cannot go another week without bringing in a wide out if he's going to perform like this — Jake Elrod (@JakeElrod44) September 18, 2022

My question is… where is Parris Campbell? No Pittman, no Pierce, Ryan out here throwing to Patman over Campbell. And it’s not going well. #Colts — Joe Hopkins (@RotoStreetJoe) September 18, 2022

Parris Campbell finally showed up! With an offensive PI in the red zone — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) September 18, 2022

With these preseason question marks becoming major issues just 2 weeks into the season, Colts fans on Twitter ripped into Ballard and Reich for not doing a better job of addressing these concerns during the offseason.

I don’t care if it’s after this game or after the season. The Frank Reich-Chris Ballard era needs to end by 2023 — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) September 18, 2022

Chris Ballard has been negligent at addressing important positions (WR, TE, OG, K) this offseason and it’s killing them so much. He needs to be held accountable. — Cody Felger (@CPFelger55) September 18, 2022

Chris Ballard has to be relieved we're so busy talking about how bad his WR group is, we're neglecting to mention how the TE group is even worse. — Collin McCollough (@cmccollo) September 18, 2022

Colts are getting shredded. Welcome to the 3-alarm hot seat Frank Reich. — Tom Pollin (@tjpollin) September 18, 2022

Reaction to Indianapolis’ Shutout Loss to Jaguars

The Indianapolis brass (Ballard and Reich), Pryor, and the Colts receivers will shoulder most of the criticism for this loss, but in a 24-point defeat, there’s always plenty of blame for everyone.

Indianapolis’ failure up front was a collective effort on the offensive line. Ryan was under too much pressure, and Jonathan Taylor couldn’t find running room early.

Colts completely miss a stunt. Allen lined up at right defensive end, looped through the middle and got an unblocked shot on Ryan. The offensive line has been terrible so far. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 18, 2022

The Colts have invested so much in the offensive line just for them to look outright terrible the first two weeks. Not good. — Cody Felger (@CPFelger55) September 18, 2022

Jonathan Taylor isn’t involved because the #Colts offensive line can’t move a traffic cone — Michael Pevia (@MichaelPeviaTBS) September 18, 2022

On defense, nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II struggled again in Week 2. Multiple NFL insiders argued during the offseason that he was the best slot cornerback in the NFL.

But he’s not playing like it to begin 2022.

Kenny Moore is LOST out there. — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) September 18, 2022

The way Kenny Moore II campaigned for the Pro Bowl voting and the way he celebrated making it only to play like shit weeks 17/18 with our season on the line… THEN he asked for a new contract this offseason (when we paid him 2 years early the first time) and comes out like this?? — Luke Diamond (@LukeDiamondShow) September 18, 2022

Several other of Indianapolis’ stars aren’t playing like stars either.

In our, rightful, anger towards Ballard/Reich, we are forgetting to also blame the players for this mess. DeForest Buckner, Yannick Ngakoue, Kenny Moore II, Stephon Gilmore, Braden Smith, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly… Big money guys playing like garbage through 2 weeks — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) September 18, 2022

It won’t get any easier for the Colts, either, as they will face the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans the next 2 weeks.