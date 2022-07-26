Colts Open to Signing Veteran Receiver: Report

The Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of two wide receivers — Isaiah Ford and John Hurst — on the first day of training camp. But the Colts may still not be done adding to its receiver core.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman reported on July 26 that Indianapolis is “open to re-signing” long-time Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton. Interestingly though, Kleiman also reported that the Colts are not currently discussing “bringing in” fellow free agent wideout Julio Jones.

Hilton has played 10 seasons for the Colts and is ranked among the franchise’s leaders in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Last season, he posted 23 receptions, 331 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, all of which were career lows.

Jones has been connected to the Colts this offseason in large part because of Matt Ryan’s arrival in Indianapolis. Jones has made seven Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams versus Hilton’s four Pro Bowls.

But Jones also had career lows last season with 31 catches, 434 yards and 1 touchdown.

Veteran Presence Hilton Would Bring to Colts

Hilton is far from the receiver he was when he led the NFL with 1,448 receiving yards in 2016. He’s only 32 years old, but his best attribute was always his speed, and in his early thirties, Hilton has lost a step or two.

Even on a team that didn’t have an obvious No. 2 receiving option last year, Hilton failed to assert himself. He finished behind two running backs and two tight ends for the Colts in catches.

But among players who had more than 10 catches, Hilton led the Colts with a 14.4 yards per reception. That’s a yard lower than his career average, but given that Indianapolis still doesn’t have an obvious deep threat for its passing game, Hilton could be remain useful for the Colts in 2022.

He would also provide an obvious veteran presence. Indianapolis is aiming to develop both Parris Campbell and rookie Alec Pierce into consistent contributors this season. To mentor them, the Colts hired legendary receiver Reggie Wayne.

Who’s a better person to add to the Indianapolis receiver room than Hilton, who is just behind Wayne for a lot of Colts receiving records?

After the additions the Colts made at wideout on July 26, Ford and Hurst are the two oldest receivers on Indianapolis’ roster. Both players will be 26 years old by the end of November.

Bringing back Hilton would obviously give Indianapolis a lot more experience at receiver than what Ford and Hurst can provide.

Still No Interest in Jones for Colts?

Jones is an intriguing name that’s still on the free agent market. But he has the same problem Hilton does — Jones appears past his prime.

The two-time All Pro has played just 19 games the last two years due to a variety of lower-body injuries. He also scored just 1 touchdown with the Tennessee Titans last year.

Many pundits, including staff writer Bill Barnwell of ESPN, have connected Jones to the Colts. But NFL reporter Stephen Holder formerly of The Athletic (now of ESPN) reported on May 19 that the Colts made an “internal decision that Julio Jones is not a fit.”

Kleiman’s report essentially reveals that there’s no change from what Holder reported more than two months ago.

If the Colts elect to add a receiver older than 30, Hilton makes the most sense. If he doesn’t bring anything more on the field than he did last year, Hilton can still help the young Colts receivers develop. He knows the team’s offense and how the organization works.

Bringing back Hilton also has its advantages for nostalgic reasons.