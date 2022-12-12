Former Colts Legendary WR T.Y. Hilton Signs With Super Bowl Contender

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is back in the NFL, but it isn’t with the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on December 12 that Hilton signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook wrote that Hilton visited the Cowboys on Monday and “liked what he saw.” Dallas has won four straight and sit in the top NFC wild card spot at 10-3.

“Great addition,” said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy when asked about Hilton on December 12. “We’ll get him out there Wednesday and get him acclimated.

“He had a workout. Everything passed with flying colors. The timing is right. He’s ready to go.”

When Hilton plays his first game for Dallas, it will mark the first time the 33-year-old receiver will play for any other NFL team.

Cowboys Sign Hilton

Rumors have circled that Dallas was interested in adding another receiver before the stretch run and the postseason. Veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has drawn the most attention in the rumor mill.

Beckham has visited a few teams within the last couple weeks, including the Cowboys, but his visits reportedly did not include any workouts. That has led to speculation that Beckham, who torn an ACL during the Super Bowl, is not yet completely healthy.

Hilton has been healthy and at home, waiting for a team to call. The veteran receiver entered the 2022 offseason interested in re-signing with the Colts, but also told the media that he wanted to leave his options open.

As it turned out, his options were limited. Colts general manager Chris Ballard expressed interested in Hilton, but nothing materialized in terms of a contract before the season started.

Then on September 14, the Colts posted a picture of Hilton on Lucas Oil Stadium with the caption, “Thank you for the memories” ahead of the team’s home opener. That all but closed the book on Hilton returning to Indianapolis.

In his final season with the Colts, Hilton posted 23 receptions for 331 yards and 3 touchdowns in 10 games. He had 762 receiving yards and 56 catches in 2020.

Over his 10-year tenure with the Colts, which started after Indianapolis selected him in the third round of the 2012 draft, Hilton posted 631 receptions, 9,691 receiving yards and 53 touchdowns. He finished third in franchise history in catches and receiving yards. Hilton is also fourth in receiving touchdowns.

Cowboys End Interest in Beckham Jr.?

With the addition of Hilton, the Cowboys have a full wide receiver room. CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are the team’s top two outside weapons, but youngsters Noah Brown and Jalen Tolbert are quality options.

Veteran James Washington also just returned off injured reserve. Hilton, like Washington, is a deep threat that can add another element to Dallas’ 10th-ranked offense.

Adding Hilton to an already full wide receiver room should end Beckham to the Cowboys speculation. But CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported Dallas has “not clearly moved on” from Beckham.

League source on if the #Cowboys signing T.Y. Hilton definitely means they've shut down talks with Odell Beckham Jr: "not clearly moved on from Odell." When asked for thoughts on why Dallas proceeded with Hilton–given the above answer–was told bc Hilton can play "right now." — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 12, 2022

Reading between the lines, the Cowboys are leaving the door open to adding Beckham next year. But with Dallas being a Super Bowl contender this season, the team’s top priority is the next two months.

That made the former Colts receiver Dallas’ preferred choice.