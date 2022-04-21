Frank Reich Addresses T.Y. Hilton’s Free Agency, Colts WR Depth Chart

NFL coaches don’t usually make a habit of discussing players not on their current roster. Apparently Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was willing to make an exception on April 20.

During his first press conference at the team’s offseason workouts, Reich addressed the free agency of veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

“We’ll see how things play out with T.Y. [Hilton] and all those questions,” Reich said. “Chris [Ballard] will handle that as he always does, on how some of that stuff plays out.”

Reading the tea leaves, it sounds as though the Colts have still not ruled out bringing back the 10-year veteran wideout. Hilton has played his entire career in Indianapolis, amassing 631 receptions, 9,691 receiving yards and 53 touchdowns.

Frank Reich Says He Sees ‘Upside’ With Colts Young Receivers

Without Hilton on the roster, the Colts have assembled one of the youngest and most inexperienced group of wide receivers in the NFL.

Keke Coutee is the veteran at the position. He turned 25 in January and has just four years of NFL experience. 24-year-old Michael Pittman is the only Colts receiver on the roster who has recorded a season with more than 400 receiving yards.

But Reich isn’t discouraged by the lack of experienced depth at wide receiver. In fact, he says he’s looking forward to seeing the group develop this spring and summer.

“When I look down at the depth chart right now, and I see those young receivers – I understand what the outside perception is,” Reich said. “You’ve got a bunch of guys, and how many catches do they have? I see the side of a lot of upside with those players and looking forward to seeing those guys continue to develop.”

Reich added that he is excited about the opportunity tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Kyle Granson will likely receive this season. Veteran tight end Jack Doyle announced his retirement on March 7, so Alie-Cox and Granson should play more in 2022.

And with the lack of experience at receiver, offense may be counting on the tight ends being a focal point of the passing game.

Reich also left the door open to add more offensive weapons in either the draft or free agency.

“There’s nobody better than Chris at continuing to develop the roster as we go whether that be in the draft or whether that be signing guys in the next couple months or signing somebody in training camp,” Reich said.

“In my mind, we’ve got everything we need, but I know Chris is always working on that, and it will get better.”

T.Y. Hilton to Sign With Colts for Hometown Discount?

Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s prudent approach to the NFL offseason works because he’s often able to find good players for bargains after the first few weeks of free agency.

But as much as Hilton says he wants to stay in Indianapolis, at least on March 14, he didn’t sound prepared to give the Colts any discount.

“I’m a free agent, so I’m open,” Hilton said on NFL Network. “If you want me, then come get me. If Indy wants me, then they know where to find me.”

Hilton continued that he is looking for a situation where he can take pressure off a team’s No. 1 receiver.

That’s exactly what the Colts need. Pittman emerged as a top wideout with a 1,000-yard campaign last season, but Indianapolis’ other starting wide receiver remains a major question mark.

Hilton has a lot of NFL experience, but the question with him is how much does he have left in the tank. He hasn’t recorded an 800-yard receiving season since 2018.

Last year, Hilton posted 23 receptions for 331 yards with three touchdowns.