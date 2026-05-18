Alex Palou Claims Pole For 110th Indianapolis 500

Alex Palou returned to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this May as if he never left the famed racetrack. The four-time NTT IndyCar Series champion is a force to be reckoned with once again, and he showcased his raw ability once again on Sunday.

Rain plagued Indianapolis on Saturday, postponing qualifying for the 110th Indianapolis 500. The series had to fit in both the main time trials and the Fast 12 on Sunday, and that was no issue for Palou, who has been fast throughout the entire month in Indianapolis.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who won the 2025 Indianapolis 500, won his second career Indianapolis 500 pole (the first was in 2023).

Palou’s No. 10 DHL Honda soared around Indianapolis with a four-lap average of 232.248 mph during the Fast 12. He will start next Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 alongside Ed Carpenter Racing’s Alexander Rossi and Team Penske’s David Maukas.

“You could see the celebration was really high (after winning the pole) because this morning when we woke up, we did not expect this speed,” a humble Palou said.

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Alex Palou’s IndyCar Series Dominance

Since Palou joined Chip Ganassi Racing, he is the most dominant driver in America’s premier open-wheel division. He joined CGR in 2021 and besides his four championships, he’s won a series-leading 22 races in that span.

Last year, Palou won eight of 17 races on the calendar, including the 2025 Indianapolis 500. This year, the CGR driver is showing no signs of slowing down. Through six races, he has three victories and is the series points leader once again. Though Palou has showed extraordinary talent, he remains committed to the IndyCar Series and has denied rumors that he will attempt to move to Formula 1 like Colton Herta.

Palou, who is only 29 years old, has plenty of runway left in his career. A second Indianapolis 500 victory on Memorial Day Weekend could certainly catch the attention of team owners outside of IndyCar.

The 2026 Indianapolis 500

The Indianapolis 500 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive spectacles in the history of the historic race. The entire 33-car field was separated by just six mph during qualifying.

Among the highlights of this year’s field is the return of three Indianapolis 500 champions: Helio Castroneves, Takuma Sato and Ryan Hunter-Reay. Sato will start 13th next Sunday, with Castroneves in 15th and Hunter-Reay in 23rd.

Katherine Legge, who will be attempting The Double between the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, will start the 500 in 27th.

“Very few drivers ever get the opportunity to attempt ‘The Double,’ and I do not take that opportunity lightly,” Legge said. “This challenge is about pushing through perceived limits, betting on yourself, taking risks and trying to do something unique. I am so incredibly grateful to e.l.f. Cosmetics for believing in what this moment represents and for building a community around it.”

All three CGR cars qualified for the Fast 12, with Kyffin Simpson starting in seventh, while veteran Scott Dixon will start 11th. One of the shockers in qualifying was the lack of speed out of Penske’s Josef Newgarden, who will start in 24th in the Indianapolis 500, which will air on Fox.