How Indy 500 Champ Alex Palou and Wife Esther Valle Made It Through Hard Times

Before the Indy 500 victory, championships and international fame, Alex Palou and wife Esther Valle were living in Japan wondering whether his racing career and their future together were about to end.

In IndyCar’s new FOX Sports docuseries All In, Palou revealed that he and Valle once struggled to pay rent while chasing a racing dream that appeared to be slipping away before his stunning rise to four championships and the Indianapolis 500 title.

Palou put it plainly in the first episode of All In, which FOX Sports described as a real-time look inside the 2026 season and the personal journeys fueling it.

“I’ve been very lucky because at one point I thought my career was over,” Palou said in the docuseries. “I was in F3 trying to get to F1. I didn’t really have the financial support to continue the ladder to F1. So I went to Japan for two years, raced there. My wife and I, we were struggling to pay rent. I thought the racing was over.”

Esther Valle Was There Before the Fame

The self-imposed exile in Japan was no calculated career move. It was a final option. When the European Formula ladder to F1 closed off financially, Palou took his career to Super Formula, competing in a different country with no guarantee that it would lead anywhere.

Esther Valle was alongside him for all of it. The couple began dating when Palou was 17, long before any championship was on the horizon, and they married in 2023, when Palou was 26. That same year, their daughter Lucia was born on December 4.

She was present for the lean years, the ones Palou now describes with the measured relief of someone who genuinely didn’t know how it would turn out.

Valle brings her own professional identity to the relationship. A Madrid native with a degree in publicity and marketing from ESIC Business and Marketing School, she has worked in motorsport PR and communications and as a team manager, including a stint at Jota Sports. She keeps her social media private and, by most accounts, prefers it that way.

In July, Palou posted photos from the Indy 500 celebration to Instagram, the two of them embracing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Lucia in frame. He captioned the photo: “10 amazing years together, here’s to forever.”

Palou’s Rise From Financial Uncertainty to IndyCar History

The financial gap Palou navigated was stark. He came up alongside Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz, drivers whose families could fund the full European ladder. His father Ramon could not.

Ramon Palou addressed that disparity directly in an October 2025 interview with Mundo Deportivo, as cited by Sportskeeda‘s Adrija Sarkar, recalling that while his son was in karting, Norris already had a double-decker motorhome and Stroll had a three-truck operation. Ramon served as Alex’s mechanic himself during those early years to cut costs.

“I had to find another way because I did not have any more opportunities,” Palou said in All In. “Motorsport doesn’t have a ladder system like other sports. It’s not straightforward. So for me to be here today, it’s amazing.”

What came after Japan made the rent struggle feel like ancient history, though Palou clearly hasn’t forgotten the hard times. Four IndyCar championships, 19 wins and the 2025 Indianapolis 500 title — all in under 100 starts with Chip Ganassi Racing — position him as the most dominant driver in the series. He is the youngest four-time champion in IndyCar history and the first Spaniard to win the title.

None of it was inevitable. That’s the point Palou seemed most intent letting his fans know.