XPEL Grand Prix at Road America: Christian Lundgaard Wins 2nd 2026 Road Course

Alex Palou entered Sunday’s XPEL Grand Prix at Road America in a familiar position: on pole, atop the IndyCar standings and favored to win. Now the series leader has an opportunity to add another chapter to his remarkable 2026 season with a potentially historic victory on one of IndyCar’s most iconic road courses.

In the end, Christian Lundgaard won on a road course for the second time in 2026, coming back from last place behind the three-quarters of the track length to take a stunning victor by 0.717 seconds by David Malukas.

Here is the final leader board for Sunday’s race:

POS DRIVER STATUS GAP DIFF ENGINE BEST LAP LAST LAP BEST MPH LAST MPH LAPS START 1 C. Lundgaard Active — — Chevrolet 1:45.5659 1:50.2925 136.885 131.019 55 12 2 D. Malukas Active +0.6241 0.6241 Chevrolet 1:46.2308 1:50.5975 136.028 130.658 55 2 3 K. Simpson Active +2.3097 1.6856 Honda 1:46.2769 1:51.2906 135.969 129.844 55 19 4 A. Palou Active +2.9679 0.6582 Honda 1:46.2845 1:51.6808 135.960 129.390 55 1 5 W. Power Active +4.2087 1.2408 Honda 1:46.3693 1:53.5371 135.851 127.275 55 10 6 A. Rossi Active +4.5825 0.3738 Chevrolet 1:46.4338 1:52.9505 135.769 127.936 55 25 7 S. McLaughlin Active +4.6413 0.0588 Chevrolet 1:46.4694 1:52.8414 135.724 128.059 55 6 8 F. Rosenqvist Active +5.4393 0.7980 Honda 1:45.9130 1:52.9497 136.437 127.937 55 4 9 J. Newgarden Active +6.7757 1.3364 Chevrolet 1:46.5544 1:53.5793 135.615 127.227 55 15 10 S. Ferrucci Active +7.4519 0.6762 Chevrolet 1:46.6688 1:54.5027 135.470 126.201 55 13 11 K. Kirkwood Active +7.8581 0.4062 Honda 1:47.1510 1:53.5915 134.860 127.214 55 18 12 S. Dixon Active +8.3559 0.4978 Honda 1:46.2619 1:53.6959 135.989 127.097 55 11 13 P. O’Ward Active +9.0912 0.7353 Chevrolet 1:46.0214 1:55.4152 136.297 125.204 55 9 14 M. Ericsson Active +10.0192 0.9280 Honda 1:46.6572 1:54.8496 135.485 125.820 55 5 15 L. Foster Active +10.8189 0.7997 Honda 1:46.9689 1:55.9240 135.090 124.654 55 23 16 R. Grosjean Active +11.6583 0.8394 Honda 1:46.2938 1:56.0827 135.948 124.484 55 14 17 C. Collet Active +12.1206 0.4623 Chevrolet 1:46.9537 1:56.3189 135.109 124.231 55 8 18 M. Schumacher Active +12.3524 0.2318 Honda 1:47.2048 1:56.0745 134.792 124.492 55 22 19 R. VeeKay Active +13.1409 0.7885 Chevrolet 1:46.8825 1:57.1050 135.199 123.397 55 21 20 S. Robb Active +13.7503 0.6094 Chevrolet 1:46.8878 1:56.6478 135.192 123.881 55 24 21 D. Hauger Active +14.6665 0.9162 Honda 1:46.1025 1:57.9709 136.193 122.491 55 17 22 N. Siegel Active +19.8068 5.1403 Chevrolet 1:46.3121 2:07.5533 135.924 113.289 55 7 23 G. Rahal Cont. +1 Lap 1 Lap Honda 1:46.2599 2:46.5554 135.991 86.760 54 20 24 M. Armstrong Mech. +2 Laps 2 Laps Honda 1:45.9160 1:52.3597 136.433 128.608 52 3 25 C. Rasmussen Mech. +26 Laps 24 Laps Chevrolet 1:46.9719 1:53.7928 135.086 126.989 28 16

Race Took Insane Turn Into Chaos

The race took a series of startling twists and risked descending into chaos after a series of driver errors, giving Marcus Armstrong the lead by about 2.9 seconds over David Malukas with 16 laps to go. Armstrong would be a first-time winner — if he can hold on.

Marcus Armstrong appeared to have an engine problem with just four laps to go, conceding the lead to Christian Lundgaard. His left engine bank was smoking.

With 11 to go, Felix Rosenqvist was back in the lead, but two laps later he had to pit giving the lead to Joseph Newgarden.

“So there you have it, Armstrong in the lead and Palou seventh, in no man’s land between Simpson and Rossi. If nothing happens, that’s how it’ll stay. Unless Lundgaard pulls off a killer pace to stop it, which he might,” wrote motorsports journalist Rubén Carballo after 50 laps.

In a rare mistake for the IndyCar leader, Palou was penalized for speeding in the pit lane, seemingly counting him out of contention for a victory in the XPEL Grand Prix.

Pato O’Ward was also penalized for getting emergency service is a closed pit. But leader Felix Rozeqvist made a blunder of his own, pitting during a caution flag to drop to 10th place — followed by a wide tire that took him off the track on the restart, dropping him to 18th place while Palou hung in at No. 8.

The challenge won’t come easily. Rising star David Malukas starts alongside Palou on the front row, while Meyer Shank Racing teammates Marcus Armstrong and Felix Rosenqvist occupy the second row in a race where tire strategy, cautions and Road America’s demanding layout could reshape the championship picture.

Alex Palou’s Road America Pole Run

Palou’s qualifying lap of 1 minute, 43.6615 seconds on the 4.014-mile, 14-turn permanent road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, made him the first driver to claim five straight poles in a single NTT IndyCar Series season since fellow Chip Ganassi Racing legend Alex Zanardi turned the same trick across the 1996 and ’97 campaigns, according to IndyCar.com staff writer Paul Kelly. It was Palou’s 18th career pole and his sixth in 10 races this year.

“It’s incredible, five in a row this year,” Palou said. “This team, man. This team and everyone on it is giving me the best car, all the power we needed. We suffered quite a lot there in Q2. Couldn’t really get the lap we wanted, but the car was super rapid,” as quoted by IndyCar.com.

David Malukas lines up second in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, clocking 1:43.9542 in a run that continued his strong debut season at Penske. Marcus Armstrong — battling the flu all weekend — will start third in the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda after a lap of 1:44.0225 that tied his career best. His teammate Felix Rosenqvist grabbed fourth at 1:44.0502, completing a Meyer Shank Racing lockout of the second row.

Marcus Ericsson qualified fifth at 1:44.1737 in the No. 28 Andretti Global Honda. Scott McLaughlin rounded out the Firestone Fast Six at 1:44.8242 in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet. Kyle Kirkwood, second in the standings, will start 18th after a difficult qualifying weekend.

Palou’s XPEL Grand Prix Championship Stakes

The 55-lap XPEL Grand Prix airs live on FOX and FOX Deportes, with green flag at 2 p.m. ET at Road America. INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls carries the broadcast as well.

Road America is Palou’s most reliable hunting ground. He enters as the defending winner and is two victories short of a series record for career wins at this circuit. A fourth all-time here would extend his lead over Kirkwood and third-place Malukas, who enters 68 points back.

Tire strategy figures to be a wild card. After practice sessions produced conflicting data on Firestone’s primary versus alternate compound, Palou addressed the uncertainty heading into race day.

“Tomorrow is going to be tough,” he said. “It’s going to be a long, long race for everyone. I don’t really know what tire is best. It seems like everyone was unhappy with the alternates yesterday, and then suddenly today, they are so much faster. I think it’s going to be very interesting in terms of strategy and stuff. Obviously, we’re starting from the best spot and hope we can keep it there,” as quoted by IndyCar.com.

Scott Dixon, who led Sunday morning warmup from a mid-pack starting spot, is among the contenders capable of a strategic charge. Pato O’Ward, fifth in points and a consistent road-course threat after leading Practice 2, also arrives with strong momentum.