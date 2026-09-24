Alabama Just Lost Two Defensive Playmakers Before South Carolina Game

Alabama will be without two key pieces of its defensive front when South Carolina comes to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide’s first availability report of the week revealed that edge rushers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu have both been ruled out for the Week 4 matchup.

That could force Alabama to lean more heavily on less-experienced edge players as the Crimson Tide prepares for another SEC test.

Alabama will be without Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu

Hill practiced Tuesday and was made available to the media afterward, but the sophomore is dealing with a lower-extremity injury. According to Yea Alabama, Hill is expected to miss a few weeks.

Hill has served as Alabama’s backup Wolf linebacker behind Yhonzae Pierre, giving the Crimson Tide another option in its outside linebacker rotation.

Umeozulu’s absence is particularly notable given the timing of the matchup. The senior transferred to Alabama from South Carolina and started against Florida State last Saturday, playing a season-high 31 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Umeozulu is dealing with turf toe, according to sources, and his return timeline remains undetermined. Alabama lists him as a co-starter at Bandit on its depth chart.

With both players unavailable, Alabama could turn to Jah-Marien Latham and Fatutoa Henry for additional depth on the edge.

The timing isn’t ideal for the Crimson Tide. Alabama is coming off a 50-36 victory over Florida State in which the defense allowed 471 total yards, including 377 through the air.

At the same time, there is some positive injury news. Running backs Daniel Hill and EJ Crowell, along with wide receiver Noah Rogers and running back AK Dear, were not listed on the initial availability report.

Alabama enters the matchup ranked No. 8 nationally at 3-0, while South Carolina is 2-1. The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CT Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium on ESPN.

For Alabama, the biggest question now may be how the defensive front responds to losing two players who were expected to contribute to the edge rotation.

Alabama Availability Report