IPL 2021 Roundup: 6 Matchups You Won’t Want to Miss

The Indian Premier League is reaching the business end of the 2021 season. That means all the important matters like the top two, playoff positions and those eliminated from the title picture are closer to being decided. Those decisions put extra significance on most of the matches remaining on the schedule.

Some of the most intriguing involve the best two teams in league play this season, the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. The Kolkata Knight Riders are the wild card because their main stars are finding form at the right time and will get two chances to upset the leading pack. There’s more jeopardy for defending champions the Mumbai Indians, who are currently outside the playoff spots but can get back in the mix by winning some crunch games during October.

Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunday September 26

There isn’t a more interesting team in the competition right now than Kolkata. The Knight Riders have played themselves back into the playoff picture thanks to wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Indians. Andre Russell and Varun Chakaravarthy are giving batters nightmares, while outstanding newcomer Venkatesh Iyer has become prolific in front of the wicket. Iyer’s 53 runs were crucial to helping the Knight Riders upset Chennai last time out.

4⃣ fours, 3⃣ sixes & 5⃣3⃣ off 3⃣0⃣ balls! 👌 👌 Venkatesh Iyer set the stage on fire 🔥 as he notched up his maiden #VIVOIPL half-century. 👏 👏 #MIvKKR @KKRiders Watch that fantastic knock 🎥 👇https://t.co/flsjW9XXrr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2021

The Super Kings won’t be intimidated by Kolkata’s resurgence, especially since they could be chasing the win needed to seal a playoff spot. Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo are both taking wickets in bunches, while Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are proven six hitters. This has the makings of a high-scoring affair that will go a long way toward settling who plays in the qualifier and who has to go through the eliminator.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals, Tuesday September 28

No team will have more of an influence on how the final standings at the top of the table look than Kolkata. The Knight Riders pull daunting double duty by facing the Capitals two days after meeting Chennai. Delhi’s lineup is strong in every area, but there’s no doubt about who are the stars of coach Ricky Ponting’s team. That distinction belongs to opening batters Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Dhawan leads the Orange Cap standings with 422 runs, but he’ll find it tough to significantly boost the tally against Russell and Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals, Saturday October 2

It could well be do or die for the Indians by the time they face the Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This is shaping up to be a classic passing of the torch, with the reigning champions primed to make way for the prospective champs.

Mumbai won’t give up without a fight, though, not when skipper Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and Kieron Pollard are all still in the batting order. Their clash with Delhi fast-bowlers Avesh Khan and Kagiso Rabada will be the decisive factor. Khan and Rabada have combined to take 25 wickets and are relishing the pace on the pitches in the United Arab Emirates.

If it’s elimination or bust, a desperate Mumbai team may finally risk the fitness of dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings, Monday October 4

A clash between the two best teams in the tournament is must-see viewing. The winner here could well salt away top spot and a place in Qualifier 1. Picking who has the edge is tough, but there will be drool-worthy matchups everywhere on the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chahar, Bravo and Shardul Thakur trying to move Dhawan and Shaw off the wicket will make for an epic duel. So will Khan and Rabada putting pressure on Du Plessis, Gaikwad and Moeen Ali. The Super Kings have the motivation for revenge, having lost by seven wickets when the two teams met back in April.

Dhawan was deadly at first slip, making catches to dismiss Gaikwad, Ali and Ambati Rayudu. Khan also starred with ball, bowling Du Plessis LBW and dispatching Chennai skipper MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings, Thursday October 7

The Super Kings will be playoff bound by the time they face Punjab Kings in Dubai, but there’ll still be plenty at stake. Specifically, individual accolades. Punjab have two strong contenders for the Orange Cap, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Skipper Rahul has amassed 380 runs at the time of writing. He also leads the league in sixes with 18. Rahul is the batter most likely to outpace Dhawan in the runs charts, but Chahar and Bravo are sure to have something to say about that.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals, Friday October 8

The season’s run-in will also settle the destination of the purple cap. Harshal Patel is in the prime spot thanks to the 17 wickets he’s already taken for the Challengers. He’s playing a subtle game with pace, varying his deliveries between medium and fast pitches. Patel could clean up if the Capitals already have top spot secured and opt to rest key players.

If Delhi still has something to play for, the clash between Patel and Dhawan could decide the destinations of both the orange and purple caps. Khan will be waiting in the wings to snatch the latter award if Patel falters.

