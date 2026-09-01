Jack Grealish Returns to Everton on Season-Long Loan from Man City

In the final hours of the transfer window, as clubs across the Premier League and beyond scramble for last-minute deals, Everton have secured a familiar face. Jack Grealish is heading back to Hill Dickinson Stadium on a season-long loan from Manchester City, with a medical scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Losing Ndiaye to City Forced Everton Back Into the Grealish Market

The move traces directly back to a separate deal: Iliman Ndiaye is heading to Manchester City in a transfer reportedly worth up to $88 million (£65 million), leaving David Moyes needing a replacement fast. Everton turned straight back to the club taking Ndiaye away from them, opening talks for Grealish within hours. The 30-year-old England international spent last season on loan with the Toffees under Moyes, contributing two goals and six assists in 22 appearances before a stress fracture in his foot ended his campaign in January. Despite the injury, he left a strong impression and became a genuine fan favorite, and Everton had stayed in contact with him throughout the summer even as Sunderland and Aston Villa also showed interest. The deal is agreed in principle, with Grealish set to complete his medical and formalities within hours of Tuesday’s deadline.

The Financial Terms Show How Committed Everton Are

Everton are reportedly covering around 90% of Grealish’s wages — a substantial commitment given he earns close to $405,00 (£300,000) a week — with no loan fee attached to the deal. The agreement also includes an option for Everton to sign him permanently for $67.5 million (£50 million) next summer, when his City contract expires. Grealish joined City from Aston Villa in 2021 for a then-British-record $135 million (£100 million) and collected plenty of silverware under Pep Guardiola, but game time became increasingly hard to find in recent seasons. With his contract running out and a permanent exit complicated by his wage demands, a second loan to Everton let City clear space while giving the player exactly what he’s been missing: regular time on the pitch.

What Grealish Brings Back to the Blues

At his best, Grealish is a fast, ball-carrying winger who draws fouls and opens space for teammates. His first spell at Everton showed he still has the quality and personality to thrive away from the Etihad, and fans responded to both his work rate and his connection with the club. The foot injury was a real setback, but he’s recovered and featured briefly for City already this season. Returning to a place where he’s wanted and trusted should help him rebuild momentum quickly. Everton have been busy elsewhere too, agreeing a deal worth more than $54 million (£40 million) for USMNT striker Folarin Balogun from Monaco while sending Beto to Fiorentina for $23 million (£17 million) — Grealish slots into an attack that’s being reshaped on multiple fronts in these final hours.

Looking Ahead

Because Grealish is out of contract next summer, this loan could become a permanent move for $64 million (£50 million) if things go well for both sides. For now, the focus is on getting him through the medical and back into the team before Tuesday’s deadline. City move on with their own plans, Everton regain a popular figure while replacing the player they just lost, and Grealish gets another shot to show what he can do somewhere he’s genuinely wanted.