Jalen Hurts Had Cold Message for Jeffery Simmons After Eagles Stole Win Over the Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles had heard enough from Jeffery Simmons by the time Sunday afternoon was over. The Tennessee Titans star had spent the week talking about how his defense wanted to handle Jalen Hurts, and Tennessee nearly backed those words up with a late upset.

Philadelphia ultimately escaped Nashville with a 24-20 victory, and Hurts made sure Simmons knew exactly who got the final word.

The moment came while Hurts was beginning his postgame interview with FOX Sports. Simmons walked over to congratulate the Eagles quarterback, and Hurts greeted him with a smile before delivering a pointed response.

“You started that sh**, I had to finish it,” Hurts told Simmons after the game.

Heavy will leave out the expletive, but Hurts’ message was simple: Simmons started it, and Hurts had to finish it. Hurts also added ‘much love’ as he and Simmons had a positive exchange.

Jalen Hurts Clearly Remembered Jeffery Simmons’ Words

This was not a random postgame exchange between two stars. Simmons had drawn attention before kickoff when he explained that Tennessee needed to limit Hurts’ rushing ability and force him to win as a passer. The wording quickly made its way around Philadelphia, even though Simmons later maintained that he was discussing defensive strategy rather than trying to disrespect Hurts.

Hurts apparently heard every bit of it. When asked after the game whether Simmons’ comments had reached him, the Eagles quarterback confirmed that they had. He did not need a lengthy response after that because Philadelphia’s final possession had already provided one.

Tennessee moved ahead 20-17 with 1:56 remaining, leaving Hurts with one final opportunity. He responded by directing a nine-play, 65-yard drive and connecting with Darius Cooper for a 3-yard touchdown with nine seconds left. Hurts finished with 264 passing yards and two touchdowns despite throwing two interceptions earlier in the afternoon.

Eagles Made Sure Simmons Didn’t Get the Last Word

Simmons had plenty of reason to feel confident before that final drive. Tennessee’s defense had made life difficult for Hurts, and the Titans were less than two minutes away from handing Philadelphia its first loss of the season. Simmons also played with the type of emotion that has made him one of Tennessee’s defensive leaders.

That is what made the postgame exchange land so perfectly for Eagles fans. Simmons did not hide from Hurts after the loss, and the interaction between the two players appeared competitive rather than hostile. Still, Hurts was not going to let the opportunity pass without reminding Simmons how the afternoon ended.

Simmons talked before the game. Tennessee grabbed the lead late. Hurts then drove Philadelphia down the field and ripped the victory away with nine seconds remaining. No speech was necessary after that. Simmons started the conversation. Hurts got to finish it.