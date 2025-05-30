Seahawks Rookie Jalen Milroe Is Trying to Learn From This Rival QB

Jalen Milroe is hoping to become a mainstay in the NFL by learning from one of his team’s biggest rivals.

Milroe, the rookie from Alabama and Seattle Seahawks‘ potential franchise quarterback, admitted he is watching Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers and trying to emulate the two-time Super Bowl quarterback.

Seattle selected Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, coincidentally with the 92nd pick, which it received from the Las Vegas Raiders when dealing 2024 starting quarterback Geno Smith.

With Smith playing in the desert, under former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Milroe is currently No. 3 on the depth chart behind off-season free agent signings Drew Lock and Sam Darnold.

Why Is Jalen Milroe Copying Brock Purdy?

Purdy has been one of the best success stories in the NFL, since he went from 2022 Mr. Irrelevant to the eighth-highest paid player in the league.

Yet, Milroe has been keeping his eyes on the Niners’ signal caller due to his connection with new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

“What’s unique about Brock is he played in the same system that I’m in right now,” Milroe told FOX Sports. “So, it’s been great to see the tape and see some of our reads and play calls and watching him play.”

Milroe was an effective run-pass threat at Alabama, since he threw for 2,800-plus yards in his sophomore and junior seasons and rushed for 500-plus as well. But Milroe is also watching Purdy to learn about his fundamentals and has taken a few tips watching the Niners QB.

“He understands his feet are tied into the read and pocket integrity,” Milroe said. “When he plays on time, that’s when he’s at his best and he’s been most efficient. That’s what I’ve been able to capture as I’ve studied his game.”

Milroe also acknowledged he needs to be better with his fundamentals and being a professional off the field, as well.

“For me, it’s all about being efficient as a passer as much as possible,” Milroe said, “and understanding it works from the ground up. So, understanding how our body functions and understanding what allows us to perform at a high level. That’s important when it comes to the biomechanics and how we operate.”

What Do The Seahawks Like About Jalen Milroe?

Milroe’s athleticism jumped out to Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

“He’s in a unique category with this group of quarterbacks because he’s like that explosive athlete, with the speed,” Schneider said after the draft. “I saw him play live at Wisconsin. It’s like, great player, but a poor decision, and he just scored from 60 yards or something. He just takes off and he’s gone. This is a natural runner with the ball [which] puts so much pressure on defenses.”

Milroe, who has been working with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer the past two off-seasons, seems committed to being a pro on the field. Palmer told the Brock and Salk show in Seattle that Milroe is “like a magnet” in that he attracts people, and part of watching Purdy is for Milroe to gain more information he can use on the field.

“The best thing you can do is learn from everyone in the room,” Milroe said. “You have a quarterback coach, you have an OC, you have players. You have so much knowledge in the room, and knowledge is power. The more knowledge you have and coaching at the position, the better you play.”