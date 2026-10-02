Ja’Marr Chase Can Join Jerry Rice, Randy Moss in NFL History

For Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, historic company is nothing new. Once upon a time, as a fresh draft pick in the NFL, Ja’Marr Chase was quoted as saying, “I’m going to break every record they have. That’s my goal, and I’m telling you right now. I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but it’s going to get done.” Now, in his sixth NFL season, on pace to break most Bengals records, Chase’s sights could be set even higher. With a multi-touchdown game on Sunday against Jacksonville, Ja’Marr would become just the fifth player in NFL history to have 15 or more games with multiple receiving touchdowns in their first six seasons. That would put him in a group with Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Art Powell and Andre Rison.

Chase has certainly never lacked confidence. What’s more rare is that he’s backed up that talk with his play. His career stats are gaudy, with him already ranking in the top five in most franchise receiving categories as a 26-year-old. While there are numerous accolades and numbers to back up his historic pace, he became just the sixth player in the Super Bowl era to win the receiving Triple Crown. Perhaps the most impressive stat is that he is the only player in NFL history with at least 500 receptions and 50 TDs in his first five seasons. Truly one of one.

How Ja’Marr Chase Can Join Exclusive NFL Company

Heading into Sunday’s game, Ja’Marr Chase has recorded 14 games in his career with multiple receiving touchdowns. That puts him just shy of an incredibly elite club, as only four players in NFL history have recorded 15 or more games with multiple receiving touchdowns within the first six seasons of their careers. That club includes Jerry Rice, who did it 18 times, Randy Moss, who achieved the feat 17 times, as well as Art Powell and Andre Rison, who both did it exactly 15 times.

While scoring two touchdowns is no easy task for any player, Chase has made it a habit in his six-year career to this point. He accomplished it five times in 2024 and already has one multi-TD game in 2026 against Houston.

Jaguars Defense Presents a Challenge for Ja’Marr Chase

This matchup won’t line up as a cakewalk for Chase to record a multi-TD performance. The Jaguars defense has been very stout early in the 2026 season. Michael Hull of Bengals.com reports that the Jaguars have allowed the fewest points per game in 2026, only 12 per game. They have allowed the ninth-most passing yards per game, according to the report, but have been stingy when it comes to allowing touchdowns, surrendering only two passing scores all season.

For Chase and the Bengals, this will be an important test. The Browns have jumped out to an early lead in the AFC North while the Ravens and Steelers still sit within striking distance. The Bengals will get a chance to test themselves against what looks to be a strong Jacksonville team. Their defense will pose a challenge, but Chase has made a career of proving himself right and making opposing defenses look silly. If you see him visit the end zone multiple times on Sunday, remember that he will be putting himself alongside some of the greatest to ever play the wide receiver position.