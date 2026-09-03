Patriots Officially Cut Ties With Big-Play WR

The New England Patriots signed veteran tight end Shane Zylstra to their practice squad Wednesday. But that wasn’t the team’s only transaction.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Patriots also waived rookie wide receiver Jimmy Kibble and first-year safety Eric Butler from injured reserve. According to the wire, the team cut Butler with an injury designation and Kibble without one.

“The wide receiver has apparently recovered from his undisclosed issue because he was dropped from the team’s IR with no injury settlement or designation,” wrote RotoWire’s staff. “Kibble has already cleared waivers and is now a free agent able to sign with any franchise’s 53-man roster or practice squad.”

After the Patriots signed Kibble following the 2026 NFL Draft, the Georgetown wideout drew praise for his playmaking ability.

“Standing at 6-foot-1 and 199 pounds, Kibble is a well-built player with the muscle mass and core strength to be a successful blocker in the run and screen game,” wrote SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit’s Bernd Buchmasser and Taylor Kyles. “As a receiver, he has shown some good concentration and is naturally trying to haul passes in with his hands rather than his body.

“Offering good burst in and out of his breaks as well as the ability to break tackles, he can be a three-level target due to his ability to stretch the field vertically and compete in contested catch situations.”

Patriots Waive Jimmy Kibble, Eric Butler From Injured Reserve

Getty Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots waived wide receiver Jimmy Kibble and safety Eric Butler on Wednesday.

The Patriots moving on from the two rookies Wednesday was more of a formality than anything. But without an injury settlement, at least Kibble appears ready to immediately sign elsewhere.

Although it’s a lower level football program, Kibble was a pretty big star at Georgetown. He then posted impressive numbers at his Pro Day. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds and broad jump in 10-feet-1-inch.

On the field with the Hoyas, Kibble registered 63 catches for 1,002 receiving yards with four touchdowns during his final college season. He averaged 15.9 yards per reception.

Kibble signed with the Patriots right after the 2026 NFL Draft. He suffered an undisclosed injury early in July. The Patriots waived him with an injury, but then reverted back to the team’s IR after going unclaimed on waivers.

The same was the case with Butler. He signed with New England on August 7. His injury was also undisclosed.