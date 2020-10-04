JJ Damato Dead: Joe Gibbs Racing Executive Dies Young

JJ Damato, a long-time Joe Gibbs racing employee, is dead at the age of 48 after dying suddenly. In a flood of tributes, he was remembered by the racing community, loved ones, and friends as a “solid guy,” a class act, and the kind of person who “changes your day” for the better. He leaves behind a young family.

The cause of death and circumstances of his death were not yet clear. His full name was Joseph Damato, although he was known as JJ. He was the vice president of marketing services for JGR. We wrote his brother to get more details and will add them into this story if they are received. The obituary was also not immediately available.

Joe Gibbs racing confirmed his death, writing,

“JJ Damato spent his time making those around him happier. He spread positivity wherever he went: JGR, #NASCAR, or other places he once called home. He gifted us great friendship & an example of how to treat others. We are greatly saddened by his loss & praying for his family.”

“JJ Damato was a person who spent his time making those around him happier,” Joe Gibbs Racing continued. “He could make his best friends belly-laugh, and then turn around and make a stranger feel like a life-long friend. His one-in-a-million personality left a mark of positivity and encouragement wherever he went, whether at JGR, #NASCAR, or other places he once called home. He gifted us with great stories to tell, but even more importantly: great friendship and an example of how to treat others well. We are experiencing great sadness over his loss and keeping his daughters, fiancée, family, and friends in our thoughts and prayers. Love you JJ.”

Here’s what you need to know:

A Journalist Reported that Damato Died ‘Tragically’

.@JoeGibbsRacing and some other teams will run this decal today at Talladega in remembrance of JGR executive Joseph "JJ" Damato, who tragically passed away yesterday. ➖ Damato was a beloved longtime NASCAR executive who served most recently as VP of marketing services at JGR. pic.twitter.com/bNzBztbhEA — Adam Stern (@A_S12) October 4, 2020

Journalist Adam Stern wrote, “There will be a moment of silence before today’s @NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega to honor the late JJ Damato.” His brother Ken Damato responded, “Thank you. Our family appreciates NASCAR and JGR honoring JJ’s memory.”

Stern continued, “@JoeGibbsRacing and some other teams will run this decal today at Talladega in remembrance of JGR executive Joseph “JJ” Damato, who tragically passed away yesterday. Damato was a beloved longtime NASCAR executive who served most recently as VP of marketing services at JGR.”

Steve Newmark, president of Rough Fenway Racing, wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Damato family and the entire @JoeGibbsRacing organization. JJ had a tremendously positive impact on our sport and quite simply was a class act and a wonderful person. He will be missed.”

Kenneth Damato wrote on Facebook, “I am so overwhelmed with the messages I have gotten from so many people, I know I need to make sure there is the proper way to celebrate JJ’s life and not during a pandemic and not while we are all grieving. NASCAR is going to include him in the prayer before the race, they are putting a JJ Damato logo on the 4 Joe Gibbs race cars and his buddy Joey Logano is putting it on his car as well, he has thousands of friends between Charlotte and Jersey so we are going to break the celebration In to a north and south events …. more to follow. I have to figure out what I’m doing with the burial but my instincts having him laid to rest next to my son Michael in New Jersey…”

Friends & Fans Offered Tributes to JJ Damato on Social Media

People filled the Joe Gibbs Racing Facebook post with tributes to Damato. “JJ is and was one my best friends. If it wasn’t for him, I would still be 145 pounds heavier than I am now. He pushed me to go to weight watchers and changed my life. Huge prayers for the family. Hockey is a team sport that creates a family. JJ will be a very missed family member but will always be playing with us,” one man wrote.

Another wrote, “Never could truer words be spoken about a great friend. You nailed it. JJ was the type of guy that changes your day. Having known him as a friend since we played Little League baseball together I’m heartbroken. Thank you for honoring him this way!”

Another person wrote, “A solid guy all around. One of the best. A real class act. God bless his family through this awful time. RIP JJ ❤️” A woman concurred, “My heart is broken. The kindest, most compassionate person, I am proud to call my friend. Grateful to have known you, JJ. His death is a great loss. Rest In Peace my friend. Prayers and blessings to his family.🙏🏼”

Another indicated, “He was a very involved and loving dad. I taught both of his daughters. 🙏for their strength and comfort during this difficult time.”

Damato’s Facebook page is filled with pictures of his young daughters.

