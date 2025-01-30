U.S. Figure Skater Mourns Passengers on Doomed Flight: ‘Too Many Friends Gone Too Soon’

U.S. figure skater Jon Maravilla says it’s not true that he narrowly missed the doomed Wichita-Washington D.C. flight that crashed into the Potomac. However, he posted a heartbroken statement on Instagram saying, “Too many friends gone too soon.”

Maravilla was quoted as telling Russian news agency RIA Novosti that he tried to get on the plane but was turned back because of his dog. “American figure skater Jon Maravilla told RIA Novosti that he was not allowed onto the plane that crashed at the airport because of his dog,” a translation of RIA Novosti’s Telegram post reads. “During registration, the athlete was told that his dog was too big to be carried, so Maravilla ultimately decided to go by car.”

However, Maravilla posted news headlines saying such on his Instagram story and wrote, “Hey guys, just want to clarify. These stories are not true. I was flying to Detroit. I was not supposed to be on the DC flight. My heart goes out to the victims, and I can’t believe this is real. I am still in shock. Too many friends gone too soon. Rest easy to the victims.”

Tragically, a number of figure skaters and coaches, both U.S. and Russian, perished on the plane when it crashed into a Blackhawk helictopter on descent in D.C. A frantic search effort was underway in the Potomac.

Jon Maravilla Wrote That He Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ by the Crash

On his Instagram story, before the crash, Maravilla started out chronicling his road trip home, including a photo of Springfield, Illinois, and a caption that indicated the trip would take 14 hours.

Then, he shared a screenshot of a news headline when news of the crash broke and wrote, “Omfg.”

“Absolutely heartbroken. I can’t believe this,” he wrote with another screenshot about the crash. “Praying for all involved.” He included a broken heart emoji. He then shared a screenshot of a statement about the craft from the International Skating Union.

He also shared a picture of two young figure skaters. “Just can’t even believe it. I hope you rest easy and are tearing it up together in heaven.”

On New Year’s Eve, Maravilla wrote on Instagram that he considered 2024 to be the best year of his life.

“2024 was the greatest year of my life. I realized so many longtime dreams this year, and looking back on the year it doesn’t even feel real. So many new experiences, friends, countries, and memories. Thanks to everyone who made this year so incredible, and I can’t wait for 2025,” he wrote.

6 Coaches, Parents & Figure Skaters From a Boston Club Were on the Doomed Flight

Although Maravilla wasn’t on the doomed flight, a number of members of the figure skating community were, according to a Facebook post from The Skating Club of Boston.

The Skating Club of Boston named some of the victims on its Facebook page. They are Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, both 16-year-old figure skaters, Lane’s mom Christine Lane, Han’s mom Jin Han, and coaches Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, who are former Russian figure skaters.

Doug Zeghibe, CEO and Executive Director of The Skating Club of Boston, wrote in a statement on Facebook, “Our sport and this club have suffered a horrible loss with this tragedy. Skating is a tight-knit community where parents and kids come together 6 or 7 days a week to train and work together. Everyone is like family. Of the skaters, coaches and parents on the plane, we believe six were from The Skating Club of Boston. We are devastated and completely at a loss for words.”

He added, “These athletes, coaches and parents were returning from U.S. Figure Skating’s National Development Camp, following last week’s U.S. Championships in Wichita. This camp is for young competitive skaters of tomorrow with the most promise to be a champion of tomorrow. The Club sent 18 athletes to compete at the U.S. Championships. It sent 12 athletes to the National Development Camp.”