Dolphins Showing Interest in Trading for All-Pro RB: Report

The Miami Dolphins have been in the market for another running back to add to their room and they appear to be in the sweepstakes of one of the best running backs in the NFL.

According to Cecil Lammey of Denversports.com, the Dolphins are one of two teams showing the most interest in trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

“From people that I talk to, multiple sources around the league, there’s two teams that are the most interested. It’s the Dolphins and it is the Denver Broncos,” Lammey said.

Per Stephen Holder of ESPN, six teams have inquired about Taylor’s availability and two of them have engaged the Colts with offers.

“One is the Miami Dolphins, because of their interest in Dalvin Cook,” Cecil added. “The Broncos interest in Dalvin Cook was also larger than they were letting on or anyone really knows. The Denver Broncos are the second team.”

Omar Kelly of SI.com, is also reporting that Miami has “had exploratory conversations with the Colts, with the goal of acquiring Taylor.”

This news comes after the Colts granted Taylor permission to seek a trade. Per Holder, the Colts are looking for a first-round pick or multiple picks that would add up to a first-round value.

Colts Have Given Taylor a Deadline for a Trade

The Colts have given their All-Pro running back until Tuesday, August 29, to find a suitable trade partner. Why Tuesday you might ask? That is the day in which teams are required to trim their rosters down to their top 53 players.

Taylor is currently on the active/physically unable to perform list and must be activated or placed on reserve-PUP by Tuesday. Any player on reserve-PUP list must sit out for at least the first four weeks of the regular season. Taylor had ankle surgery in the offseason.

Due to the ugly drama going on between Taylor and Colts owner Jim Irsay over contract talks, there might be a reason as to why Taylor could end up remaining in Indianapolis after all.

Lammey also thinks that Irsay might be cheating the system.

“People think Irsay is just looking for a price tag, so that someone will tell Jonathan (Taylor), ‘this is what you’re worth,’ he can go back to Irsay and Irsay will just pay him.”

Taylor has Been One of the Best in the NFL

After being drafted in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Taylor has taken the league by storm.

During his rookie season, Taylor started off as the No. 2 running back behind veteran Marlon Mack, but after Mack suffered a torn Achilles, Taylor became the starting running back heading into Week 2.

This led to the former Wisconsin Badger rushing for over 1,100 yards as a rookie and found the endzone 11 times on the ground which would tie him for the fourth-most in the NFL that year.

The following season, Taylor exploded as arguably the best running back in the game while flirting with 2,000 yards.

Rushing for over 1,800 yards, Taylor would not only lead the league in rushing yards, but he would also lead the league in rushing touchdowns with 18. Taylor also added two more touchdowns in the air.

Last season, Taylor was ready to have another big year, but he would only play in 11 games due to multiple lower body injuries.

Taylor would rush for just 861 yards and score four touchdowns while averaging a career low, 4.5 yards per carry.

If healthy, Taylor is one of the best running backs in the NFL, but the big question becomes, can he stay healthy for a full season?