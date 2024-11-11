Jordan Chiles Gets Emotional Discussing Fight to Reclaim Bronze in 1st Interview

United Stated Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles joined the “TODAY” show to explain in detail for the first time the painful process of being stripped of her bronze medal, and the fight to reclaim it.

Chiles, 23, initially finished fifth the individual floor event with a score of 13.666. However, Team USA contested that score, citing a mistake by judges. The judging panel then changed her score to 13.766, which bumped her onto the medal stand in third place.

Several days after Chiles accepted the bronze medal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reviewed a submission from the Romanian Olympic Team, which disputed Chiles’ finish by stating that Team USA submitted its inquiry just four seconds too late (beyond the one-minute limit) for the inquiry to be valid. CAS reviewed the footage and agreed with Team Romania, thereby stripping Chiles of her medal and awarding it back to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu.

That decision sparked a controversy that has gripped the sports world over the past several months and sent Chiles spiraling through a whirlwind of emotion, even despite returning to the United States to incredible fanfare as an American sports hero.

“Honestly, it’s been really, really hard just to comprehend everything that’s been happening,” Chiles told host Hoda Kotb, her voice wavering, during a 10-minute segment on Monday, November 11.

Jordan Chiles Gracious Toward Supportive Public, Romanian Opponent

The sit-down with “TODAY” was Chiles’ first in-depth interview since the events at the Paris Olympics in August.

During the interview, the gymnast admitted that she’s tried to convince herself that she’s alright with the outcome, though doing so has proven a tough task.

“I recently have been trying to tell myself I’ve been okay the past four, five months,” Chiles continued. “And it’s honestly been a very, very difficult time. And to everybody that’s been supporting me and lifting me up in millions of different ways, I say thank you all the time. … It’s just been a difficult time for myself, and I’m ready to speak on my truth.”

Chiles also discussed the other human half of the controversy, Romania’s Barbosu. Chiles was gracious in her approach to the woman who is currently in possession of the medal that Chiles believes belongs to her.

“We have not had any conversations,” Chiles said. “I know that she has put stuff out on social media, the same way that I was doing. And … whatever she’s going through, I’m very, very sorry. I’ve been going through the exact same thing, but I haven’t spoken to her directly.”

Jordan Chiles Will Continue Fight to Reclaim Bronze Medal

Unfortunately for Chiles, the saga isn’t over.

USA Gymnastics and Chiles’ personal legal team continue the fight for the return of the bronze medal. TODAY reported that Chiles’ lawyers submitted an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland in September.

As for Chiles, she said she is confident that she will overcome the controversy regardless of the eventual outcome.

“I’ll be able to overcome this, and I’ll be able to look back and say, ‘You know what? That was just a portion of my story, but it’s the truth,'” Chiles said Monday. “And that’s why I’m here today, is to tell my truth.”