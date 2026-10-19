Jordan Love-Dak Prescott Postgame Handshake Turns Heads After Packers-Cowboys

Few could blame Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for not being in a chummy mood following his team’s 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on “Sunday Night Football.”

Moments after the game ended, a video posted by X account @BricksCenter seemingly showed Prescott running off the field after the game avoiding a postgame handshake with Packers QB Jordan Love, who was seemingly searching for him.

The only problem is that it never happened.

Dak Prescott’s Postgame Snub of Jordan Love Debunked

The BricksCenter video went viral, garnering 718,000 views, 14,000 likes, 1,400 reposts, and nearly 500 comments, with many fans accusing Prescott of being a sore loser.

However, ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky quickly shot it down as unfactual.

“Was told this is not true. Love and Prescott did shake hands but apparently the broadcast missed it,” Demovsky posted on X.

Still not convinced? There is photographic proof showing Prescott and Love actually did meet up and exchange pleasantries after the game courtesy of IMAGN Images.

The video of Prescott sprinting to the locker room reportedly happened moments after his midfield meet-up with Love.

Love out-dueled Prescott on Sunday night, passing for 276 yards, a touchdown, and an interception (he also rushed for a touchdown), while Prescott tallied 258 yards passing, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

Jordan Love-Matthew Golden Chemistry on Full Display vs. Cowboys

While Prescott struggled against the Packers defense, the same can’t be said for Love.

The 27-year-old QB threw for 275 yards or more for the fourth time in six games this season, and he seems to have developed quite a rapport with 2025 first-round pick Matthew Golden.

The duo connected six times for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys. It’s Golden’s third 100-yard game in the last four weeks. He had 100 yards and a touchdown on five catches against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, and he posted 123 yards on six catches last week against the Chicago Bears.

So, what’s suddenly clicking for the red-hot QB-WR duo?

“He’s resilient, and he definitely showed that,” Love told reporters after Sunday’s win. “Would he like to have a couple of plays back? For sure. But at one point, he came back to me and said, ‘Just keep trusting me. Keep coming to me.’

“That’s what you love to see, that confidence and resiliency. I tell these guys all the time, don’t ever hang your head after a bad play. Expect the ball to keep coming your way and make the next play.”