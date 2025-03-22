Juan Soto reveals odd reason for leaving Yankees

Juan Soto sent a seismic wave through the sports community when he signed with the Mets for $765 million back in December. The twenty-six-year-old Dominican superstar signed the biggest contract in professional sports history after becoming one of the most coveted free agents ever.

Many speculated that he would be a lock to return to the Yankees, as he spent the entire 2024 series with them and helped lead them to the World Series. Not only that, but the Yankees have a reputation for cultivating and paying superstar players. So when news broke that Soto would instead be singing with the team up in Queens, it broke the internet

Hard to say no to $765 Million

At a glance, it’s easy to understand why Soto couldn’t turn down that type of multi-generational wealth. However, the Yankees offered Soto a similar contract as he reportedly turned down their offer of 16 years and $760 million. The difference in those deals probably isn’t substantial enough to lure Soto away from a place he claimed was his “Number one option from the beginning.” So what other reason would Soto have for leaving?

On the most recent episode of “The Pursuit” a docu-series about Sotos’s departure to the Mets, Soto gave some interesting quotes on why he preferred Blue and Oragne to Yankee pinstripes. He said “The Yankees were No. 1 from day one. I know the Yankees are going to be good for the next five, or six years. We don’t know after that.”

This quote seems to imply that Soto is more confident in the future of the Mets organization than he is in the Yankees. While it’s fair to say that Met’s new owner Steve Cohen, who is worth over $20 billion, has breathed new life into the organization, it may be a bit premature to stake such a claim.

Soto trusts the Mets more than the Yankees long term

For starters, the Yankees have been the most successful team in Major League history. They have been consistent contenders who only occasionally have down seasons. The Yankees have not had a losing season since 1992 and are reigning AL Champions. They also represent the biggest brand in baseball with over a century of high-profile icons to their name.

The Mets on the other hand have been a laughing stock organization for the better part of sixty years. They have a 4816-5148 record all-time and have only two world championships to their name. They have also never had one of their players win the MVP award.

The implication that the Mets will be better than the Yankees during Soto’s 15-year deal seems like an odd bet to make. Of course, it’s impossible to predict how any team, will fair in even three years let alone 15. But its also no sure thing that the Mets will thrive under Cohen. Spending money and increasing team payroll is great, but it is hardly the only key to success. Huge contracts like Soto’s and teammate Francisco Lindor make it much more difficult to obtain depth on your team.

On the contrary, the Dodgers also paid a superstar free agent $700 million last offseason and he went on to win NL MVP and be a World Series champion. So who knows?

Soto put all of his eggs in the Steve Cohen basket, and time will tell if that was a good decision or not.