Justin Tucker First Raven Revealed on NFL Top 100 List for 2022

The premiere of NFL Network’s Top 100 players list aired on Sunday August 14, 2022 and only one player form the Baltimore Ravens was revealed. For the first time in his illustrious Hall of Fame career, Justin Tucker made the list that is voted on by his peers around league.

The fact that this is the very first time that the five-time All Pro kicker has appeared on annual rankings list despite being the gold standard at his position for over a decade is inconceivable, unfathomable, mind-boggling, and long overdue and several of his contemporaries agree.

"He deserves it.. How has he not made it before??"@jtuck9 finally gets his flowers❗️ Tune into #NFLTop100 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ELanBsMMXe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2022

Tucker added to his already gold jacket-worthy resume with a phenomenal 2021 season according to Pro Football Reference. He further strengthened his stronghold on the most accurate kicker in NFL history mantle by leading the league in field goal percentage (94.6), was perfect on extra points as well as on kicks of 50 or more yards (6-of-6), and broke the record for the longest field goal in league history.

Who’s Next and Who’s left?

Given that many of the Ravens stars and notable players missed the vast majority, if not the entirety of the 2021 season, there likely aren’t many more left to be revealed. Even the ones that were left standing or didn’t get injured until later in the year saw their play and production suffer because they had to overcompensate or simply lacked competent talent around them.

Marlon Humphrey is one such player that comes to mind since he lost his fellow All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters to a torn ACL before the start of the season and had one of his most uneven seasons to date. If Miami Dolphins ball-hawking corner, Xavien Howard, was already revealed at No. 56 fresh off a five-interception season, Humphrey likely won’t make the cut this year after making the last two lists.

Nevertheless, there are at least two of Tucker’s teammates that should be joining him on this year’s that have yet to be revealed. After earning First Team All-Pro honors and leading all tight ends in receiving yards, catches, and touchdowns, Mark Andrews should at least be in the top 30. Even though Lamar Jackson missed the final four games of the year, he was having a sensational season prior to suffering an ankle injury and was viewed as the front runner to win league MVP at one point.

Trio of Former Ravens Revealed

While none of Tucker’s current teammates have been revealed yet, three of his former teammates were on premiere night. San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was the first player revealed at No. 100, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller came in at No. 58, and New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon was the second to last player revealed of the night at No. 52.

Before he went on to get voted to five straight Pro Bowls with the 49ers, Juszczyk earned his first nod with the Ravens in 2016. The nine-year veteran was originally drafted by Baltimore in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Harvard.

JUUUUICE 🧃 The offensive weapon is back in the #NFLTop100 for a 2nd consecutive year. @JuiceCheck44 📺: NFL Top 100, #100 – #51 — on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ra3b5lMGEK — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 15, 2022

Waller was originally drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech as a wide receiver before converting to tight end in his second season in the league. After overcoming substance abuse issues that nearly cost him his career and more importantly his life, he has blossomed into one of the most productive and complete players at his position in the entire NFL.

Judon departed in free agency last offseason after spending his first five years in the league in Baltimore after getting drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Grand Valley State. He earned his third straight Pro Bowl nod and recorded the first double-digit sack season of his career with the Patriots in 2021.