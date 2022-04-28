UFC Star Kamaru Usman Issues Strong Warning to Canelo Alvarez

Boxing great Canelo Alvarez and UFC pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman may not be squaring off in a fight any time soon but the fireworks have started between the two fighters online.

The two have engaged in a war of words on social media following Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz calling out Canelo for being a “chicken” and not wanting to fight.

“Canelo is an absolute chicken. He is fighting guys with 5000 followers on Instagram, these guys will never do nothing for his legacy,” Abdelaziz tweeted on Tuesday. “Now I understand why he doesn’t wanna lose to someone like [Usman]. This is chicken style, no risk – no reward.”

Canelo simply responded, “Who the f–k is this?”

That got Usman involved, firing off some threats at the reigning IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring super-middleweight champion.

“Let’s just all relax… before somebody gets hurt,” Usman said, a veiled threat to Alvarez.

Alvarez once again shot back, saying, “I agree cuz it will not be me.” He added, “You calling me out right? You want the pay day right ? So you know where, but sit down it’s not your turn yet I have a legacy to make.”

That drew out one final jab out from Usman, who is doing his part to build up a potential beef with Alvarez.

“Enough said,” Usman tweeted. “You don’t want that smoke in a real fight. I hear you! Good luck champ.”

Canelo Alvarez Says He’s Focused on Building Legacy

Alvarez has a fight coming up on May 7 against Dmitry Bivol for his light heavyweight title. A victory in that bout will set up a trilogy scrap with rival Gennadiy Golovkin for the 168-pound championship in September.

“That fight is going to be for all the people who want to watch that fight again,” Alvarez said told ESPN. “[It’s] special because the people want to see that fight.”

So with so much on the boxing world still on his radar to complete and big potential for making money, it’s clear that Alvarez is putting Usman on the backburner.

“Never say no, but right now it’s not in my future,” Alvarez told TMZ when asked about fighting Usman. “Not right now. Yeah, it’s all about legacy right now, but you never know.”

Joe Rogan Supporter of Kamaru Usman Getting Into Boxing

While some have scoffed at the idea of Usman stepping away from the octagon for a boxing ring — most prominently UFC president Dana White — Joe Rogan believes that it would be a good thing for the welterweight king.

“I would like to see him fight Canelo. I really would,” Rogan said on a recent episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. “Not because I think that he’s a favorite in a boxing match against one of the greatest boxers of all time, but I want to see him get a giant payday. The same way I would like to see (Francis) Ngannou fight Tyson Fury.

“That’s a way you can make a s–t load of money, and I don’t think it damages his potential as a UFC fighter. I think it would be invaluable experience for him as a champion if he did have that fight and then came back over to MMA. I think he’d probably be even better as a striker if he gets through it relatively undamaged, even if he loses.”

Usman has spent some time on the shelf recovering from a hand injury but is expected to take on Leon Edwards at some point this year to defend his belt.