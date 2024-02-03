49ers Star Charvarius Ward’s Bold Plan Before Super Bowl Worries Fans

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Las Vegas to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl a week before the big game.

Speaking to reporters on February 1, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put his team on notice. “I know it’s Vegas, and it’s a lot of fun. But for us, it’s a business trip and the true sense is that we’re going there to play a football game and try to find our way to win it,” Mahomes said.

Former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius “Mooney” Ward, who signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Niners in 2022, has a different mindset. Ward wants to enjoy the Strip before getting ready for the big game. When asked if he’ll be watching film or meeting up with family, the 27-year-old said neither.

“Well, this Super Bowl is in Vegas. So, might turn up a little bit the first day or two out there,” Ward told reporters on February 2. “But after that really just lock in and focus.”

While Ward added, “We still gotta go out there and try to get the win… you don’t want to f*** up the Super Bowl” — Niners fans weren’t thrilled with his plan to party immediately after landing in Las Vegas. One fan responded, “Don’t like that quote at all 🤦🏻‍♂️.” Another person posted, “If this is their mindset going into it, they’ve already lost this game. Chiefs would never…”

However, Fox Sports analyst David Helman believes fans are overreacting. Helman wrote, “I’d bet that about 95% of players get out & enjoy the Super Bowl craziness for a night or two, most of the time with zero issues. You’re still probably better off not saying it into a mic & getting pearl clutchers on your case.”

Considering 49ers coordinator Steve Wilks called the defense’s performance during their 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game “embarrassing” and “unacceptable”,” Ward might want to lock in sooner rather than later.

Charvarius Ward Called Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs the ‘Best Team in the World’

The former undrafted player out of Middle Tennessee is very familiar with Chiefs. Ward spent four seasons in Kansas City, helping the team win the Super Bowl after the 2020 season. The Pro Bowler has nothing but respect for his former team.

“It’s a great feeling to go in there and try to knock out the best team in the world over the past five, six years,” Ward said. Last season, the 49ers fell short of facing the Chiefs in the Super Bowl after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It was kind of bittersweet man, ” Ward said. “I knew they were going to make it to the Super Bowl because they’re just a good a** team over there. They got Pat, he’s like the ultimate equalizer, and Travis Kelce, Andy Reid calling plays. They got a crazy big three. I kind of figured if we went to the Super Bowl, we were going to be playing those guys and it would have been sweet to play them last year, but we got the opportunity this year.

“I’m pretty sure Kyle Shanahan probably wanted it as well. He had his opportunity as a head coach to win a Super Bowl. I’m pretty sure he felt like he had it in his hand in 2020 and kind of let it slip through. But this is the rematch right here.”

Ward says the Niners have the same mindset he had with the Chiefs back in 2020. “We just knew we were going to win a Super Bowl,” Ward recalled. “It wasn’t a doubt in our mind that we (were) going to win a Super Bowl. And I feel like that’s how this team feels this year.”

Chiefs Can Be the First Team in 20 Years to Win Back-to-Back Super Bowls

On February 11, the Chiefs will participate in their fourth Super Bowl in five years. The Chiefs can be the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls. The spotlight in Las Vegas will be bright and the atmosphere will be, to use Kelce’s favorite adjective, electric.

While Kelce has a well-known “Party guy” past, the veteran and team captain has matured over the years. The two-time Super Bowl champ shared some words of advice to his younger teammates while speaking to reporters on February 2.

“At the end of the day, no matter how much hype, no matter how many cameras, no matter how many lights are out on the field… it’s still the game of football that you know how to play and you’re one of the best in the world at doing it,” Kelce said.