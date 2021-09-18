‘A Beautiful Soul’: Chiefs Coaches Gushing Over This Ravens Player

“You know what, a beautiful soul,” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said when asked what came to mind when he hears the name, Sammy Watkins. “Sammy is a great kid. He did a lot of great things for us. It was actually weird watching him on the game the other night, just seeing him and watching him. He actually looked pretty good. But I’m proud of him, wishing him all the best, with the exception of this weekend. It’ll be good just to see him and say hello to him.”

Watkins Has Nothing to Prove to Chiefs

Despite a lackluster stat line during his time with Kansas City, Watkins did help the Chiefs win a championship and appeared in another Super Bowl earlier this year. That’s why Watkins feels he has nothing to prove when he faces the Chiefs for the first time since leaving the AFC defending champions.

“I honestly think they already know what type of player I am,” Watkins said. “And it’s not me proving anything to them; it’s just me playing the game, and I want to win. Like I said, I love those guys over there. I had fun. I had my best time there – winning – but I just think I’m on the other side now, and I just want to go out there and just have fun and make big plays, and like I said, will a win in.”

In Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Watkins was the biggest producer in Baltimore’s passing attack in terms of yardage. He caught four balls on eight targets for 96 yards, per Pro Football Reference, with his longest catch going for 49 yards.

Lamar Jackson to Sammy Watkins for 49 yards! pic.twitter.com/rJSxML29uw — Justin Groc (@justgroc) September 14, 2021

With fellow receiver, Marquise Brown listed as questionable for the Week 2 matchup due to an ankle injury, per the Ravens’ official Twitter account, Watkins could be funneled targets in the passing game against the Chiefs if Brown is sidelined. If that does happen then the seventh-year receiver could have a monster game.