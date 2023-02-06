Chiefs Activate 3rd-Year Playmaker After 9-Game Absence

After opening his 21-day practice window on January 17, the Kansas City Chiefs are activating running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high-ankle sprain) from injured reserve, according to the team. To make room for him on the active roster, the Chiefs also placed receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) on injured reserve.

We have activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from Reserve/Injured. We have placed WR Mecole Hardman on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/guepFZndhI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 6, 2023

Edwards-Helaire suffered a high-ankle sprain during Kansas City’s 30-27 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 and was placed on injured reserve on November 23.

CEH began practicing prior to Kansas City’s AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet, the Chiefs opted to keep CEH sidelined and instead activated tight end Jody Fortson (IR, elbow) in time for the game. The team doesn’t start practicing ahead of the Super Bowl until Wednesday, but the Chiefs are clearly confident enough ahead of practice that CEH is ready to go next Sunday.

Hardman has been battling to return to the game day lineup since being activated from injured reserve on January 4. He returned in time for the AFC Championship, but was re-injured during the game and won’t be ready in time for the Super Bowl.

2023 marks the end of Hardman’s rookie deal in Kansas City, which means we might have already seen the last of him in a Chiefs uniform.

What Will CEH’s Role be in SBLVII?

After scoring 3 total touchdowns (2 receiving, 1 rushing) in the Chiefs’ 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, Edwards-Helaire’s production dipped over the next couple of games to the point that he was supplanted by rookie Isiah Pacheco as Kansas City’s RB1 in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. From that point until he landed on IR, CEH registered 10 total touches and 28 total yards over 3 games, per Pro Football Reference.

With Pacheco being the clear-cut RB1 and Jerick McKinnon evolving into one of the most explosive receiving threats out of the backfield in the NFL this season, Edwards-Helaire will likely have a very limited role in the running and passing game during the Super Bowl. However, injuries to the receiver and/or running back rooms during the game could increase CEH’s snaps in the passing game.