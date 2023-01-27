Travis Kelce among Players Who Will Decide AFC, NFC Championship Games

The NFL’s final four is set, with the most complete teams that have been the most dominant over the rest of the league set to vie for a berth in the Super Bowl, each just two wins away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia, the San Francisco 49ers aim to continue a Cinderella story behind third-string rookie quarterback, Mr. Irrelevant himself, Brock Purdy. However, the Niners’ chances of reaching Super Sunday hinge on the league’s top-ranked defense corralling an Eagles offense, led by MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, that burst out to 28 first-half points in Philadelphia’s Divisional Round 38-7 blowout win over the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, the AFC tilt features the two best quarterbacks in the game, and two of the league’s brightest stars; Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.

Burrow enters the certain to be hostile environment of Arrowhead at night, as the lone quarterback to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs three times in a calendar year, dating back to last season’s AFC Championship Game. In Cincinnati’s most recent triumph over the Chiefs, a 27-24 Week 13 thriller, Burrow passed for 286 yards with 2 touchdowns, producing a 126.6 passer rating and leading the fourth 4th quarter comeback of his career, and third against Mahomes’ Chiefs.

Mahomes, Burrow, Hurts … Purdy.

There is something right about three MVP candidate quarterbacks — along with the ultimate underdog — still alive at this juncture, leading their teams to the doorstep of destiny.

But, beyond the elite passers who have authored the league’s storyline this season, who are the players that will decide the AFC and NFC Championship Games?

“Trent Williams,” Randy Mueller, the 2000 NFL Executive of The Year and Heavy contributor said, when asked who is the best non-quarterback on the field this weekend. “His strength power and anchor to go with very good balance and athleticism. He’s probably a Hall of Fame candidate.”

Heavy surveyed a handful of NFL executives and coaches for their pick of the best non-quarterback on the field in both championship games.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles – 3:00 p.m. Sunday

Nick Bosa – EDGE, 49ers

“He’s got it all. Elite strength, speed, power, bend.”- NFC Personnel Executive

Bosa boasts a strong Defensive Player of The Year case, producing a career-high 18.5 sacks and 51 total tackles. Pro Football Focus lists Bosa as the No. 3 ranked EDGE defender in the NFL, with a 90.9 overall grade, and credits the 25-year-old with 90 total pressures and 30 quarterback hits. Bosa’s ability to get after Hurts, in a way the New York Giants simply couldn’t — producing just one sack and zero quarterback hits, will go a long way to determining San Francisco’s chances at an upset.

A.J. Brown – WR, Eagles

“He’s like Deebo Samuel, where he’s big, strong, fast, and a great route runner. The Eagles’ offensive coordinator does a great job scheming hm open when he gets the ball. A.J. is special.” – NFC Scout

The Eagles’ draft night acquisition of Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans might go down as the most impactful offseason pickup a team has made in the NFL in years. Brown didn’t just feast as the Eagles’ top vertical threat, catching 88 of 137 targets for 1,496 yards with 11 touchdowns, his presence opened up opportunities for DeVonta Smith on the perimeter and tight end Dallas Goedert underneath in the Eagles scheme, all season long. Brown’s ability to get behind a 49ers secondary that is allowing only 222 receiving yards per game, could prove critical to the Eagles’ chances of winning a game where points will undoubtedly be difficult to come by.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs – 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Chris Jones – DT, Chiefs

“He’s a guy you build a line around. Jones can rush from anywhere along the defensive line.” – NFC Executive

Jones, the Chiefs’ 6-foot-6 and 310-pound behemoth isn’t just your typical space-eating run-stuffer, now the 28-year-old logged 77 quarterback pressures while producing a 92.2 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus. If Kansas City has any hopes of reversing its misfortune against Burrow’s Bengals, the Chiefs are going to have to be able to generate consistent pressure without blitzing, because Burrow has tossed 19 touchdowns on quick-throws, owns the second-quickest release in football, and is top-5 in passer rating against the blitz. Meanwhile, running back Joe Mixon enters Sunday averaging just over 4.0 yards per carry over his last four games. Jones could prove instrumental to Kansas City’s chances of limiting the Bengals’ offensive onslaught.

Travis Kelce – TE, Chiefs

“Travis Kelce is special because of his Instincts. He knows how to get and stay open. He can run after catch, he always falls forward. Beyond all that, he has a really big catch radius, he’s versatile, and can line up anywhere” – AFC Talent Evaluator

Travis Kelce is destined for Canton, and remains one of the league’s most dangerous mismatches, even in his 10th NFL season. Kelce produced the second-highest receiving yards total of his career, catching a career-high 110 passes for 1,338 yards and a personal-best 12 touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target, Mahomes’ 118.7 passer rating when targeting Kelce is a significant reason Kansas City’s offense didn’t skip a beat, despite trading way field-stretcher Tyreek Hill.

Quote of The Week

“No. No. No, not at all.” – Jerry Jones on whether Cowboys loss changes Mike McCarthy’s status as head coach

Following yet another postseason exit, without even reaching the NFC Championship Game, this promises to be a tumultuous offseason filled with change in Dallas.

McCarthy might have done enough, by beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round, to preserve his job for one more season. But, don’t be surprised if big changes are looming on the coaching staff, setting up a potential last dance for McCarthy on the Cowboys sideline.

The Matt Lombardo Show

Final Thought

It’s time for Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos to end the charade and commit already.

Payton, in Denver would take over the keys to a defense that finished No. 7 in total defense, held opponents to 21.1 points per game, and boasts playmakers such as All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain, All-Pro safety Justin Simmons, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what makes this the most attractive situation for the Super Bowl winning head coach.

Unlike the chaos of working for inpatient owners such as Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts or David Tepper and the Carolina Panthers or the dysfunctional situation the Arizona Cardinals have devolved into, the Broncos offer among the wealthiest ownership groups in the sport.

The Walton-Penner Group are so committed to putting a winning product on the field, that the Broncos installed a new field — at $400,000 … for the regular season finale. Sam Walton’s net worth is estimated north of $60 million. That’s a lot of runway to restore a franchise to glory.

However, beyond commitment from an abundantly wealthy and steady ownership group and an abundantly gifted defense, Payton seems uniquely positioned to resurrect and maximize what remains of quarterback Russell WIlson’s skill-set. After all, Payton went 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater in 2019 in New Orleans.

There’s a lot to like, for the Broncos, about Payton’s resume and track record for success. Likewise, Denver offers stability and a roster with upside for Payton to potentially orchestrate a quick turnaround.

Denver’s ownership group can pay Payton a premium, seems committed to pay for a winner, and of all the opportunities available, the Broncos seem a logically ideal fit for Payton.