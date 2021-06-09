Alex Smith in Consideration for 4 High-Profile NFL Jobs: Report

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and 2020 Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith officially hung up his cleats on April 19, but fans may not need to wait much longer to find out his next endeavor.

According to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand on Wednesday, June 9, Smith was among four big-name former players to audition for an open in-game NFL analyst role with CBS Sports. Among the others trying out for the position vacated in February by former No. 4 analyst Rich Gannon were Mark Sanchez, Joey Galloway and Sean Lee.

NEWS: Alex Smith, Mark Sanchez audition to be CBS game analysts, The Post has learned.https://t.co/bpYHfu5ih5 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 9, 2021

Sanchez, the fifth overall pick in the 2009 draft, and Galloway, the NFL’s career receiving yards and touchdowns leader among players never selected to a Pro Bowl, both currently work for ESPN as college football analysts. Lee, an 11-year veteran and All-Pro linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, also recently announced his retirement from the league on April 26.

The CBS gameday lineup currently features the likes of headliners Tony Romo and Charles Davis, along with Trent Green, James Lofton, Adam Archuleta, Tiki Barber and Jay Feely.

Smith Receiving Interest From 3 Other Media Giants

In addition to his tryout with CBS Sports, Marchand reported in his new column that the 37-year-old Smith also had a separate audition for FOX Sports and meetings with ESPN and NFL Network, presumably for similar positions.

According to someone with knowledge of Smith’s audition, the former No. 1 overall pick is believed to have “No. 2 or 3 game analyst potential,” Marchand wrote.

Despite missing two full seasons due to injury, Smith finished his career with 35,650 passing yards (27th all-time), a 199:109 touchdown-to-interception ratio, 86.9 passer rating and a combined record of 99-67-1. His 2020 finale inspired thousands of football fans around the globe as he returned to the gridiron following a 17-surgery journey to repair a broken leg and subsequent infection suffered in 2018.

Upon the news of Smith’s retirement in April, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid jokingly told reporters that while he doesn’t believe Smith will follow him through the coaching ranks, he “texted him a while back that if he gets into coaching, I get first dibs on him.”

Andy Reid congratulated Alex Smith on a great career. Said he texted him recently and told Smith if he wanted to get into coaching that "I get first dibs'' on him. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) April 19, 2021

Smith Opens up on Aaron Rodgers Saga, Patrick Mahomes Transition

Smith has remained a fan-favorite throughout Chiefs Kingdom since his 2018 trade to Washington, which set the stage for the rise of Patrick Mahomes. The situation, while not exactly aligned, has drawn some parallels to the ongoing saga between the Green Bay Packers and superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

During a recent appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” the three-time Pro Bowler acknowledge that unlike the Packers’ choice not to inform Rodgers prior to trading up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last year, Kansas City’s front office had multiple conversations with him prior to drafting Mahomes in 2017.

The Packers treatment of Aaron Rodgers is "inexcusable," according to Alex Smith: "I don't think it's the fact they drafted Jordan Love in the first round… You were on the doorstep of the Super Bowl and don't communicate that?" pic.twitter.com/9VrExd1GZO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 26, 2021

“That’s something that was talked about throughout the draft process,” Smith confirmed to Cowherd on May 26. “Not just by coach [Andy] Reid, everybody involved in the personnel department — and I’m talking multiple times. ‘Hey, this might really be something we’re doing. Are you okay with it? This is going to be the situation.’

“There were no surprises. It was absolutely laid out for me. I think that all helps when that stuff is communicated. It does make a difference how you treat people.”

