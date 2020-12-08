Washington QB Alex Smith Suffers Another Gruesome Leg Injury [LOOK]

Don’t tell Alex Smith about toughness.

The former Kansas City Chiefs and now Washington Football Team quarterback suffered what appeared to be a gruesome injury to his lower left leg or ankle area during Monday’s Week 13 contest versus the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fortunately the wound, which occurred in the second quarter after Washington’s center “cleated” Smith mid-play, was not on the same leg that the 36-year-old nearly needed to have amputated in 2018 due to a sepsis infection that required 17 surgeries to fix.

Take a look:

Alex Smith bleeding around his left ankle. He appeared to be "cleated" on previous drive. It is not his surgically repaired leg. pic.twitter.com/0nUNky71GZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 7, 2020

The injury immediately drew comparisons to the famous “bloody sock” game from former Boston Red Sox ace Curt Schilling, who pitched his team to a pivotal Game 6 win in the 2004 ALCS on a torn ankle tendon which began bleeding out mid-game.

Like the three-time World Series champion, Smith was thankfully able to return to the field after Washington’s medical staff applied tape to stop the bleeding just ahead of halftime.

Smith, Washington Battling for NFC Playoff Spot

Despite a dismal 4-7 record heading into Monday’s interconference matchup, Washington remains very much in the playoff picture thanks to an NFC East division currently topped by the 5-7 New York Giants. As Smith continued to work his way back from the broken leg turned life-threatening emergency, he wasn’t given much of a chance to play in the NFL by public opinion. However, the former No. 1 overall pick had other plans, getting officially cleared for football activity on August 16.

After a helmet-to-helmet hit knocked starter Kyle Allen out of the game for Washington in Week 5, Smith was unexpectedly thrust into action against the Los Angeles Rams with his family in attendance.

Nearly two years after a life-threatening leg injury, Alex Smith has returned to the field. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/kBrDyHAvBT — ESPN (@espn) October 11, 2020

The battle-tested signal-caller has since played in four games, starting the last three for the Football Team and leading his squad to a 2-1 record. Through Week 12, Smith has completed 69% of his 155 pass attempts for 1,067 yards, 3 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

