American Airlines Gets in on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Fun Amid Chiefs Super Bowl

Look what the Kansas City Chiefs made American Airlines do.

American Airlines is going all in on the Travis Kelce–Taylor Swift romance ahead of the Super Bowl.

In the moments after the Chiefs knocked off the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, the airline added two new Super Bowl flights to and from Kansas City International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, with Kelce and Swift inspired flight numbers.

American Airlines flight 1989 departs from Las Vegas on the day before the Super Bowl, on Saturday, February 10 at 12:30 p.m. Of course, 1989 is the title of one of Swift’s most popular albums.

Meanwhile, the airline also added a flight No. 87, Kelce’s jersey number, that takes off from Las Vegas on the day after the Super Bowl, Monday February 12 at 12:30 p.m.

The airline has set it up, so that it is possible for Chiefs fans to fly out on a flight whose number is an homage to Swift and return home on a flight bearing Kelce’s number.

Andy Reid Shares Moment with Taylor Swift after Chiefs Win

The typical stoic Andy Reid shared a brief moment with Swift, after the Chiefs advanced past the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

From the podium in Baltimore, Reid made sure to find Swift among the crowd of friends and family on the field surrounding the Chiefs and the podium, and point to her amid the celebration.

Andy Reid finds Taylor Swift in the crowd and points her way. Fun moment between the two. pic.twitter.com/5TtK5Gso55 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 28, 2024

Swift has become a bit of a mainstay at Chiefs games this season, amid her whirlwind romance with Kelce.

While some fans across the NFL and around the country have criticized the publicity Swift has received, be it from broadcast cutaways after big plays by Kelce or the discourse surrounding the relationship between the two megastars, her presence has been welcomed around the team.

“Kelce is getting better with time,” Reid said. “Taylor can stay around all she wants.”

Swift might be drawing the ire of some fans, she has the full support of Reid and the Chiefs.

Jason Kelce’s Emotional Message for Travis Kelce

There’s no doubting the closeness of the relationship between Travis Kelce and Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce.

Following Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs victory, the elder Kelce had a strong message for his brother ahead of his second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

“I know it wasn’t easy. I know it was a hard year,” Jason said, according to Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Finish it. Finish this [expletive]!”

"Finish this motherfucker" – Jason Kelce to Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/ewmLYm1M7H — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) January 28, 2024

Jason and the Eagles, of course, fell to Travis’ Chiefs last season in Super Bowl LVII. But, the pair of brothers who host a podcast together are among each other’s biggest fans. During the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills, Jason was seen chugging beers shirtless among Bills fans and in the luxury suite with Taylor Swift.

It remains to be seen if Jason will repeat those antics in Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday.

“You keep your shirt on this time?” Travis asked Jason, who quipped, “I did … for right now. We’ll see how it goes.”