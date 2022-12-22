Analyst Defends Controversial Chiefs Pro Bowl Nomination

After receiving a lot of backlash for his Pro Bowl nomination on December 21, one Kansas City Chiefs analyst came to the defense of Chiefs starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

The seven Kansas City players that were selected to the Pro Bowl this season were quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, center Creed Humphrey, starting left guard Joe Thuney, defensive tackle Chris Jones, punter Tommy Townsend, and Brown.

Brown, who is ranked as PFF’s 23rd-best offensive tackle this season through 14 games, was a surprise pick for the Pro Bowl based on his PFF grades and overall eye test on game day. However, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest explained why Brown was nominated to the AFC’s roster for the fourth consecutive season.

“Orlando Brown Jr. landing on the AFC roster might surprise some, especially with the quality of depth at left tackle in the conference,” Derrick wrote on December 21. “Houston’s Laremy Tunsil was an easy selection for one of the starting selections, and Miami’s Terron Armstead is also deserving of the other spot. Brown and Armstead no doubt benefited from the fact that Miami and Kansas City ranked first and second among the most fan votes by team in the AFC.

“While fans may gravitate to PFF rankings, players and coaches have other factors that weigh more heavily. Don’t forget that Brown ranks tied for seventh in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed at tackle despite playing in one of the league’s heaviest passing offenses. Brown’s case also certainly benefited from earning Pro Bowl honors in each of the past three seasons. Fans may have a different view but players and coaches have made it clear Brown is a favorite.”

Twitter Reacts to Brown’s Pro Bowl Nomination

Twitter users reacted to Brown being nominated to the Pro Bowl.

“Orlando Brown Jr. making the pro bowl, and Nick Bolton not making it should tell you everything you need to know about the current system,” one Twitter user wrote.

Orlando Brown Jr. making the pro bowl, and Nick Bolton not making it should tell you everything you need to know about the current system — Ira Anthony Gilroy III (@IraTheCreature) December 22, 2022

“Pro Bowl (and All Star) voting needs fixing,” Zack Eisen of Arrowhead Report wrote. “Orlando Brown Jr. made the Pro Bowl in a year where he has given up the most pressure of any tackle in the league. I’m happy for him, but he shouldn’t be a Pro Bowler this year. No shot.”

Pro Bowl (and All Star) voting needs fixing. Orlando Brown Jr. made the Pro Bowl in a year where he has given up the most pressure of any tackle in the league. I’m happy for him, but he shouldn’t be a Pro Bowler this year. No shot. — Zack Eisen (@zackeisen21) December 22, 2022

“Orlando Brown Jr. being selected to the Pro Bowl but not L’Jarius Sneed shows that the voting process is a joke,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote.

Orlando Brown Jr. being selected to the Pro Bowl but not L'Jarius Sneed shows that the voting process is a joke. — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) December 22, 2022

“Orlando Brown Jr. making the Pro Bowl is the biggest piece of evidence yet that we need to abolish the Pro Bowl,” another user wrote.

Orlando Brown Jr. making the Pro Bowl is the biggest piece of evidence yet that we need to abolish the Pro Bowl — Ryan Landreth (@ryan_landreth) December 22, 2022

Big Red Talks Christmas Eve Showdown

On Christmas Eve, the Chiefs (11-3) will have a home game against the Seattle Seahawks (7-7), who are fighting for a playoff spot with three games remaining in the regular season.

Kansas City head coach discussed the Chiefs-Seahawks matchup during his presser on Tuesday, December 20.

“We look forward to the challenge of playing Seattle, they’re right in the middle of the playoff hunt, so we know that they’re going to come in here ready to roll,” Reid said. “And likewise, our group is – we’ve got a quarter of the season left that we’ve got to take care of business on. It should be a heck of a football game. They’re well coached and they’ve got good players, so we welcome them into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. I know everybody will be there in red and ready to go on Christmas Eve. No better place to be, so we look forward to the challenge.”