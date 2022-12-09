Analyst Predicts Massive Contract Extension for Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

When the 2023 offseason is officially underway, the Kansas City Chiefs will have a decision to make regarding wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and one analyst projects a massive contract extension coming JuJu’s way.

When the Chiefs signed Smith-Schuster, 26, in March, the contract was a one-year, $3.75 million deal that contained $7.5 million incentives. Then in August, Kansas City and JuJu agreed to an amended deal that increased his per-game roster bonuses from $30K to $60K, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Through nine games this season, Smith-Schuster has recorded 52 catches on 71 targets for 688 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. He’s on pace to have his highest single-season totals in several categories since 2018, which is when he earned the lone Pro Bowl nod of his career thus far. More importantly, JuJu has become a trusted target of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes connects with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on 3rd & 4 for a pickup of 18 yards. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/uzcDsFv8nb — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) December 4, 2022

Smith-Schuster has already made it known that he would “love” to stay in Kansas City long term, and his Kansas City teammates and coaches have spoken highly of the veteran receiver, which means the feeling is likely mutual. But the money the Chiefs are willing to give JuJu in a contract extension will ultimately determine whether his time in Kansas City will last longer than one season.

Analyst Predicts $82 Million Extension for JuJu

Jacob Milham of Arrowhead Addict took a stab at predicting what a contract extension for Smith-Schuster will look like next offseason. He believes a four-year, $82 million extension with $37 million guaranteed is in the realm of possibility.

“This will be a big swing for Veach, but extending the Chiefs’ championship window is worth it,” Milham wrote on December 7. “This allows Mahomes to have a steady receiving target, plus it could extend tight end Travis Kelce’s career in Kansas City. If Kansas City can avoid a revolving door at wide receiver, unlike the Green Bay Packers, then the benefits would be immediate. These will be Smith-Schuster’s prime years, giving Kansas City an already experienced wide receiver with untapped potential.”

JuJu on Staying With KC Long Term

Speaking to the media on November 10, Smith-Schuster was asked if he wanted to stay in Kansas City after his one-year deal is up.

“I would love to stay here, to be honest,” JuJu said. “This offense is unbelievable. Coaching staff is unbelievable. If it was up to me, of course. Why not? Get to play with one of the best quarterbacks in the game, so yeah.”

Play

Video Video related to analyst predicts massive contract extension for chiefs wr juju smith-schuster 2022-12-09T15:24:00-05:00

Twitter users reacted to JuJu saying he’d like to stay in Kansas City.

“JuJu was extremely loyal to PIT when he was there too. Wonder if it takes market value to bring him back or not,” one Twitter user wrote.

JuJu was extremely loyal to PIT when he was there too. Wonder if it takes market value to bring him back or not. https://t.co/M2opQ6aLPZ — Bryan Stewart (@BryanStewart_) November 10, 2022

“Do you guys think Juju priced himself out of Kansas City? I don’t see a team out there throwing him a major bag,” another user wrote.

Do you guys think Juju priced himself out of Kansas City? I don't see a team out there throwing him a major bag. https://t.co/IIzaSM7B2e — Robert 💔💔 (@RobertRaymond46) November 10, 2022

“My dynasty team would appreciate it. Please let him know that,” another user wrote.

My dynasty team would appreciate it. Please let him know that. — Brady (@BradyVernon) November 10, 2022

“(Brett) Veach get it done. Chiefs will have the cap space,” another user wrote.

Veach get it done. Chiefs will have the cap space — Jared W Orskog (@OrskogW) November 10, 2022

“Chiefs fans gonna be mad at JuJu when he doesn’t sign for 12 dollars and a bag of chips,” another user wrote.