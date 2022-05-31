Analyst Projects Historic Extension for Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr.

While the NFL offseason is slowly winding down, contract extension talks between the Kansas City Chiefs and starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are expected to ramp up in the near future.

“He’s still working to get an agent,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Brown, who was not present for Kansas City’s organized team activities (OTAs) on May 25 and 26. “He’s interviewing these different people. So once he gets that taken care of, we’ll be able to roll. I know he’s working out down in Florida. So he is getting his work in.

When Brown and the Chiefs finally begin negotiations, what should we expect for an outcome? One Chiefs writer attempted to figure out the numbers for a Brown extension and came out with some historic figures for the Pro Bowler.

Brown Projected to Earn $105 Million Extension

Taking into consideration that Kansas City gave up significant draft capital to trade for Brown last offseason, coupled with the contracts that some of the premier left tackles in the NFL have earned over the past year, Charles Goldman of the Chiefs Wire came up with a projection for a Brown extension.

“Back to the topic du jour — What could a contract extension between the Chiefs and Brown Jr. look like? A five-year, $105 million extension with $72 million guaranteed would hit all of the benchmarks that Brown and a future agent will likely be looking for,” Goldman wrote on May 30.

“Those numbers would put him behind only Williams in terms of the total value, but also puts him ahead of Stanley in terms of per-year average and guaranteed money. That number could also help free up some cap space in the interim which could help Kansas City pursue a bigger move either ahead of the season or at the trade deadline.”

A $105 million extension would not make Brown the highest-paid left tackle in the league based on the contract’s total value. San Francisco 49ers’ Trent Williams would still be at the top ($138 million). However, the $72 million guaranteed would surpass Baltimore Ravens starter Ronnie Staley ($70.8 million) for the most guaranteed money among left tackles, per Over the Cap.

Travis Kelce Not Concerned About Money

In other extension-related news, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce responded to 49ers tight end George Kittle saying he believes Kelce is underpaid. Kelce is in the third year of his four-year, $57.25 million deal with Kansas City.

“I appreciate Kittle saying that,” Kelce said during his press conference on May 26 after Day 2 of OTAs. “That’s my guy and he always wants to see every tight end get paid as much as their production is. But at the same time, I signed my contract understanding what I had. I put a lot into this, man. Money, in my mind, is almost secondary at this point in my career. I’m here for the legacy and I’m here to try and make the Kansas City Chiefs the best team possible. So that’s my main focus. That’s why I’m here.”

Kelce’s comments are music to Chiefs Kingdom’s ears. Instead of being worried about money, he’s more concerned about winning championships, putting the team’s needs in front of his own.