Analyst Offers Up ‘Absurd’ Trade Involving Patrick Mahomes & 10 Picks

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a two-time league MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP, likely won’t ever be traded by the Kansas City Chiefs. But if he were, it would be interesting to know what it might take to pull off a blockbuster trade of that magnitude.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay tried his hand at it via an article in which he dished out “absurd” trade offers for the NFL’s most untouchable stars, one of which is no doubt Mahomes. Kay put together a trade package from the Houston Texans in exchange for Mahomes that includes:

Two 2023 first-round picks

Two 2024 first-round picks

2025 first-round pick

2026 first-round pick

Four second-round picks (2023-2026)

“Perhaps if Houston is able to acquire a few more Day 1 picks—and that won’t be easy given the lackluster talent it could use as trade bait—while adding a slew of Day 2 selections into the mix, it may be able to get Kansas City’s brass on the line to consider the idea for a few moments before declining,” Kay wrote on February 14.

Despite trying, Kay knows it would be nearly impossible to pull off a trade for Mahomes. But hey — it’s the offseason, so why not play around with a dream scenario for the Texans.

Mahomes’ 2022-23 MVP Campaign In a Nutshell

During the 2022-23 regular season, Patrick Mahomes threw a league-high 5,250 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns en route to his second MVP Award prior to his 28th birthday. And his play during the playoffs further justified him being named the 2022 league MVP.

In the win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes completed 21-of-27 pass attempts for 182 yards and 3 passing touchdowns. He also ran the ball 6 times for 44 yards.

During the postseason, Mahomes completed 72% of his passes for 7 touchdowns and just 1 turnover in 3 games. It was one of the best stretches of postseason quarterback play we’ve seen in the NFL in recent memory and showed how truly special Mahomes is.

@PatrickMahomes shone the brightest on the biggest stage. ✨ pic.twitter.com/2BcdAaOW2l — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2023

Kansas City’s superstar quarterback is having one of the best starts to an NFL career that we’ve ever seen, and it’s led to an incredible amount of success for the Chiefs. But as Mahomes and his teammates put it at the Super Bowl parade: they’re just getting started.

Twitter Reacts to Mahomes’s MVP Campaign

Twitter users reacted to Mahomes’s efforts during the 2022 season.

“Patrick Mahomes is officially a two-time NFL MVP,” Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report wrote. “5,250 yards and 41 passing touchdowns after losing perhaps the most dynamic weapon in the sport. Most total yards in a single season for one player — a truly special campaign. An all-time great start to a career.”

Patrick Mahomes is officially a two-time NFL MVP. 5,250 yards and 41 passing touchdowns after losing perhaps the most dynamic weapon in the sport. Most total yards in a single season for one player — a truly special campaign. An all-time great start to a career. — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) February 10, 2023

“Don’t think we can overestimate what we are seeing in real time with Patrick Mahomes. Historical through 5 seasons,” NBC Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms wrote. “One of the best seasons any player has ever had. Still getting better. And they friggin won the Super Bowl in a transition/rebuild year.”

Don’t think we can overestimate what we are seeing in real time with Patrick Mahomes. Historical through 5 seasons. One of the best seasons any player has ever had. Still getting better. And they friggin won the Super Bowl in a transition/rebuild year — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) February 13, 2023

“Patrick Mahomes has had the greatest first 5 seasons as a starter of any quarterback who has ever lived,” ESPN’s Max Kellerman wrote. “There has never been a Michael Jordan of football. Mahomes has a chance.”