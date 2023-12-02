Analyst Urges Chiefs to Extend Contract of Spot Starter: “I Want to See More’

There were several free agent additions the Kansas City Chiefs made this offseason that have impacted the team in a positive way this season. But linebacker Drue Tranquill‘s impact might be the most significant, which is why Arrowhead Addict’s Jacob Milham believes the Chiefs should hand him a contract extension.

“Tranquill became an every-game starter out of necessity and has done nothing but produce,” Milham wrote on November 28 as part of his Week 12 overreactions. “The Chiefs are frankly lucky that Tranquill has filled Bolton’s shoes so well. Kansas City cannot expect every veteran free agent to come in and do the same. The Chiefs should not let Tranquill get away if the price is right. I want to see more of Tranquill in Kansas City following this season. It shouldn’t be a top-tier contract, but if the price is right the Chiefs should retain Tranquill.”

Drue Tranquill Has Been a Great Spot Starter

Tranquill, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Chiefs this offseason, was expected to be a rotational piece of Kansas City’s defense behind linebackers Nick Bolton, Willie Gay Jr., and Leo Chenal. But his role has been much more than that this season due to injuries.

Bolton has missed seven games this season due to injury. As a result, Tranquill was thrust into a starting role in those seven games and has thrived.

This season, Tranquill has registered 52 tackles, 33 stops, 15 QB pressures (10 hurries, 4 sacks, 1 hit), and 2 forced fumbles, according to PFF.

“What I think gets lost in the whole translation here is we lost a really good football player in Nick Bolton for a number of games here and yet – I think I’ve said this before – we slide Drue (Tranquill) in there and really haven’t skipped a beat in terms of having to cut things back, the communication, you guys know that the back end and linebackers have to be like this (hands together motion) – the chemistry,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said of Tranquill during his November 30 press conference.

Bolton had his 21-day practice window opened this week to return from injured reserve, though head coach Andy Reid said the team will likely wait until Week 14 to activate him. But even when he does return, Tranquill will play a key role on defense, specifically on passing downs.

The Chiefs have one year remaining on Bolton’s rookie deal and two on Chenal’s rookie deal. Meanwhile, Gay will be a free agent in 2024. If the team is unwilling to give Gay a new deal, then they could opt to instead re-sign Tranquill, whether it’s through an entirely new deal or an extension before he becomes a free agent next offseason.

As Milham mentioned, the price is key when trying to decide if the defending Super Bowl champions should retain Tranquill. But finishing the season as a rotational player could keep his price tag low enough to make him affordable for Kansas City in 2024.

How/When to Watch Chiefs-Packers

In Week 13, the Chiefs travel to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. The game will be played on Sunday, December 3 at 7:20 p.m. Central Time and can be watched on NBC.