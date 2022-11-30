Chiefs HC Andy Reid Breaks Silence on KC Signing RB Melvin Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs added a former division rival to their practice squad on Tuesday, November 29 when they signed veteran running back Melvin Gordon.

Speaking to the media for the first time since Kansas City signed Gordon, head coach Andy Reid gave a brief evaluation of the signing.

“We’ll just see where this thing goes. He sure has been a heck of a player in this league,” Reid said during his Wednesday, November 30 press conference, via ESPN Adam Teicher.

Andy Reid on the addition of RB Melvin Gordon to practice squad: "We'll just see where this thing goes. He sure has been a heck of a player in this league." — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) November 30, 2022

Reid also added, “We know what type of player he is. Maybe there is a time where he can help us here too,” per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid on the addition of former #Chargers/#Broncos RB Melvin Gordon III: "We know what type of player he is. Maybe there is a time where he can help us here too." — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) November 30, 2022

Gordon Working His Way Around AFC West

Gordon, 29, entered the league as a first-round pick (15th overall) of the then-San Diego Chargers in 2015. During his five seasons with the Chargers, he accumulated 1,059 carries, 4,240 rushing yards, and 36 rushing touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. He also caught 224 passes for 1,873 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns during that same time span. Gordon was a two-time Pro Bowler during his tenure with the Chargers.

Gordon remained in the AFC West after his stint with the Chargers by joining the Denver Broncos in 2020. He went on to rush for 986 yards and 9 touchdowns during the 2020 season and 918 yards and 8 touchdowns during the 2021 season. Despite rising star Javonte Williams tearing his ACL earlier this season, Gordon was cut by Denver on November 21 after recording his fifth fumble of the season in the Broncos’ 22-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on November 20.

While many social media users were criticizing the Chiefs for adding Gordon, an injured update on Wednesday provides a bit more insight into what Kansas City’s plan might be for the two-time Pro Bowler.

McKinnon Injured Ahead of Chiefs-Bengals Game

Among the notable injury updates given by Reid during his Wednesday presser was veteran running back Jerick McKinnon, who missed Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring injury.

No practice for #Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Illness), WR Kadarius Toney (hammy) and RB Jerick McKinnon (hammy) on Wednesday per Andy Reid. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) November 30, 2022

McKinnon’s primary role in Kansas City is a third-down/pass-catching back who is sound at pass protection as well. What makes him important to Kansas City is that the Chiefs do not have another player on the roster that can fill that same role.

Rookie Isiah Pacheco is Kansas City’s early-down back that handles a majority of the carries on those downs, and Ronald Jones is Pacheco’s backup on early downs during Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s (injured reserve) absence.

Pacheco has enough of a workload where he shouldn’t be used on third down as well, and Jones has been notorious for struggling in pass protection, which makes him essentially unusable on third down. Because of this, adding Gordon to the team provides insurance behind McKinnon as a player that can pass protect and catch the ball out of the backfield on later downs.

If McKinnon is unable to play in the Chiefs-Bengals game on December 4, expect Kansas City to elevate Gordon from the practice squad to the gameday roster. But Gordon will have to prove he has picked up the Chiefs’ playbook well enough to be inserted into the lineup just days after joining the squad for that to happen.