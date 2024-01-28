Injured Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu Reveals Status for Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu suffered a knee injury that sidelined him during the first half of Kansas City’s 17-10 win against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. Omenihu was visibly frustrated on the sideline before he headed for the locker room after suffering the injury, and was ruled out for the remainder of the game late in the second quarter.

While the players were still on the field celebrating after the game, Omenihu, who was in street clothes, said “I’ll be ready” to play in the Super Bowl, according to Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 in Kansas City.

Charles Omenihu: “I’ll be ready.” To play in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/W70BFzSW9r — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 28, 2024

Chiefs Beat Ravens in AFC Championship

A majority of Kansas City’s points in the AFC Championship came on the team’s first two offensive drives. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes completed 14 of 15 pass attempts on those drives and the result of each drive was a touchdown, the first one going to tight end Travis Kelce in the air and the next being an Isiah Pacheco rushing touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

Best playoff tandem.

Ever. pic.twitter.com/TrD8EAr3xH — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) January 28, 2024

In the end, it was Kansas City’s defense that allowed one of the NFL’s best offenses this season to score just one touchdown. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson completed just 54% of his passes and had 1 turnover and 4 sacks. He also lost a fumble, as did rookie receiver Zay Flowers, who lost his on a costly play in which he reached for the end zone and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed forced the fumble late in the third quarter.

Here's how Zay Flowers' critical fumble looked from our pylon cam: pic.twitter.com/mHpxPx7nP9 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

Mahomes finished the game with a 76% completion percentage, 241 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and 0 turnovers. He was also sacked twice.

Kansas City’s leading receiver was Kelce, who caught all 11 of his targets for 116 yards and the touchdown. Pacheco led the team in rushing yards with 68 yards on 24 carries.

With the win, the Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place on Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas. They will face the winner of the NFC Championship between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

Twitter/X Reacts to Chiefs’ Victory

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Kansas City’s win over Baltimore in the AFC Championship.

“Never in my lifetime did I think the @chiefs would go back to the Super Bowl during my lifetime 50 years after watching Super Bowl IV in 1970,” one user wrote. “This run they are on is unthinkable and I do not take it for granted.”

“This is the greatest run of Patrick Mahomes career. His team was the most vulnerable it’s ever been. He had to face Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson on the road. And he’s back in the Super Bowl. He’s the best quarterback ever and he’s 28 years old,” ESPN’s Mike Greenberg wrote.

“Patrick Mahomes really went to Buffalo and beat Josh Allen, then he went to Baltimore and beat Lamar,” former NFL player Emmanuel Acho wrote. “This single playoff run proves Patrick Mahomes stands alone. There is none like him, he is not like his peers, they are in fact not even his peers.”

“I will never take this dynasty run for granted. I love this team, I love this organization, and I love everything about the Chiefs. I am so proud of them,” another user wrote. “I’ll say it again, we made it to the Super Bowl during a down year. Tells you all that you need to know.”