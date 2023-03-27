Chiefs’ Andy Reid Roasted for Unintentional Diss Towards NFC’s Newest QB1

The NFL’s Annual League Meeting is an opportunity for NFL coaches and executives to be asked an assortment of questions ranging from their beliefs surrounding specific league rules to their thoughts on certain players.

At this year’s league meeting, Kansas City Chiefs head coach was asked about Green Bay Packers Jordan Love and was later roasted on social media for his response.

When a reporter asked what Reid thought about Love, who faced the Chiefs during the 2022 preseason as well as during the KC-GB regular season matchup in 2021, Big Red’s initial response after a brief pause was, “I’m trying to remember Jordan Love…”

The reporter reminded Coach Reid that Love started in place of Aaron Rodgers during the Chiefs-Packers 2021 matchup when Rodgers was sidelined due to COVID protocols.

“I thought — from what I remember I thought he was good,” Reid said of Love, via the Good Morning Football clip on March 27.

Here’s Andy Reid having absolutely zero clue on who Jordan Love is 🫡 Thanks @dwcprodz for the clip pic.twitter.com/fvrI0LQBro — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 27, 2023

Andy Reid Roasted on Social Media

Jordan Love has become a popular name ever since news broke that the Packers and New York Jets had begun working on a trade that will eventually send Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, thus making Love the QB1 in Green Bay.

That’s why many Twitter users found it humorous that Andy Reid, who is clearly focused on the Chiefs, couldn’t remember who Love is.

“LOL ITS FUNNY CAUSE HE SAID HE DIDNT KNOW WHO JORDAN WAS HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA LOLOLOLOLOOLOLO WHAT A GOAT,” one Twitter user wrote.

LOL ITS FUNNY CAUSE HE SAID HE DIDNT KNOW WHO JORDAN WAS HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA LOLOLOLOLOOLOLO WHAT A GOAT https://t.co/ywHpYNGWbC pic.twitter.com/dmOf5S65fr — pat connaughton stan – will die for him (@anitamae21) March 27, 2023

“LMAOOOOO Andy Reid has no idea who [Jordan Love] is and I don’t blame him,” another user wrote.

LMAOOOOO Andy Reid has no idea who J*rdan L*ve is and I don’t blame him https://t.co/tI5Ji8rpvV — 🎲 (@tweetless21) March 27, 2023

“Andy Reid having 0 idea who Jordan Love just made my whole day,” another user wrote.

Andy Reid having 0 idea who Jordan Love is just made my whole day — Jonhson Junior VII (@StickyDickJohn1) March 27, 2023

Andy Reid Gushes Over Kadarius Toney

During the Annual League Meeting, Andy Reid was also asked about Kansas City receiver Kadarius Toney, who is entering his first full season as a member of the Chiefs after being traded by the New York Giants prior to last season’s trade deadline.

Despite battling a hamstring injury throughout the season, Toney appeared in seven regular season games for the Chiefs and registered 14 receptions on 17 targets for 171 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns according to Pro Football Reference. He also ran the football 5 times for another 59 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground.

Reid spoke highly of Toney and his efforts last season after going through a midseason change of scenery.

“Kadarius did a nice job for us,” Reid said via the New York Post. “He came in and did what we asked. We had to rest him for a while with the hamstring, we tried to get that back and I could see where he wanted to rush things back and get back in there — he loves to play. We backed up and let it heal and he was good after that.”

Toney’s Super Bowl LVII performance included a red zone touchdown on the infamous “corndog” play and a Super Bowl record 65-yard punt return during the fourth quarter. Reid revealed that he checked in with Toney 1-on-1 prior to his 4th quarter touchdown catch.

“He wasn’t playing much up to that point and his number wasn’t getting dialed up just with the plays we had we were calling,” Reid said of Toney via NYJ. “I wanted to make sure he wasn’t frustrated. He kept himself together and he was able to put together those two plays that were phenomenal.”

Now that JuJu Smith-Schuster is no longer in Kansas City, Kadarius Toney is believed to be the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver in the near future according to a March report by NFL Media’s James Palmer. That’s why, even with veteran Marquez Valdez-Scantling and 2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore still on the roster, Toney is projected to have a breakout season in 2023 with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football.