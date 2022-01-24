Andy Reid Reveals Epic Postgame Message to Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs will now be the first team in NFL history to host a conference championship game in four consecutive years thanks to a thrilling overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, one which saw 25 total points scored and 188 yards and two touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes after the fourth quarter two-minute warning.

A look back at the last 2 minutes and OT. The 25 combined points are the 2nd-most in the last 2 minutes of regulation of any game (regular season or postseason) in the Super Bowl era (Since 1966). pic.twitter.com/ioUXqegR15 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 24, 2022

Shortly after the walk-off AFC Divisional win, head coach Andy Reid was first to the podium, where he shared an epic message to his quarterback after the Chiefs had a 9% chance of victory down three points with 13 seconds left in regulation.

“When it’s grim, be the grim reaper and go get it,” Reid told reporters.

“He did that. … He made everybody around him better, which he is great at, and he just does it effortlessly. When it gets tough, he’s going to be there battling. The players appreciate that.”

Mahomes Responds, Praises Josh Allen

During his time with the media, Mahomes returned the favor, publically praising Reid for keeping the composure during perhaps the most intense moments of an incredibly emotional weekend of NFL football.

“He shoots us confidence, everybody on this team,” Mahomes told reporters in his postgame press conference, via KCTV5 News. “He keeps bringing confidence … every single day. That’s what he said to me. He talked to everybody. He said ‘Hey, we’re going to go to do this. We’re going to get in field goal range. We’re going to get points.’

“He truly believes it. When your coach believes in you that much, it gives you the belief to go out there and do it and execute it. And that’s what we did today.”

That was pretty cool! #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 24, 2022

Speaking to CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson immediately after the action, Mahomes was also quick to praise his AFC counterpart, Josh Allen, who never got to touch the ball in overtime due to league rules.

“It was a heck of a game. 17, Josh played his a** off,” Mahomes said.

The quarterback duo finished the contest with 844 combined yards (707 passing), 8 total touchdowns and 0 interceptions, with Mahomes surpassing Drew Brees for the most passing touchdowns (25) in NFL history through 10 career postseason games, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Social Media Reacts to ‘Best Quote’ of Reid’s Career

Reid’s “grim reaper” message quickly resonated with Chiefs Kingdom and drew some equally epic reactions around the NFL media world.

“Best quote in Andy’s career,” wrote 610SportsKC’s Cody Tapp.

The best quote from Andy Reid this season, this on Patrick Mahomes in the final 13 seconds in regulation: “When it’s grim, be the grim reaper.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 24, 2022

“I need a tattoo of Andy Reid as the grim reaper with this quote around it on my body ASAP,” one fan tweeted.

“In the event this world is still inhabitable and sports exist in 2100 – I want this quote to still be resonating because it’s incredible,” wrote another fan.

Andy Reid to Patrick Mahomes: “when it’s grim, be the grim reaper…” Is that not the most badass thing you’ve ever heard?😤 — The Reid Option (@ReidOptionKC) January 24, 2022

Next up for the Chiefs will be a January 30 AFC Championship date with the Cincinnati Bengals, who knocked off the No. 1 seeded Tennessee Titans in Saturday’s AFC Divisional matchup. The resurgent Bengals emerged victorious in its most recent meeting with Kansas City, a 34-31 Week 17 thriller earlier in the month.

The Bengals lead the all-time series 16-14, however, Sunday’s conference championship will mark the first-ever playoff game between the franchises.

