Andy Reid Gives Key Injury Update on Chiefs’ 2nd-Year Breakout Candidate

In the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs 33-32 preseason finale win over the Cleveland Browns, Chiefs second-year linebacker Leo Chenal was injured after recovering a fumble in Cleveland’s backfield.

Chenal was ruled out for the remainder game due to what was labeled as a hip injury by the broadcast.

After the game, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid detailed Chenal’s injury as a “hip pointer,” according to Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney.

Andy Reid said LB Leo Chenal had a hip pointer. It does not sound like the issue will cost him any time. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 26, 2023

A hip pointer is a bruise to the hip or surrounding structures. The recovery from that type of injury is rather quick, ranging anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks. That means Chenal should be ready for Kansas City’s regular season opener against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7.

Chenal, 22, is a starter on defense alongside linebackers Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton this season.

After being selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Chenal recorded 35 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, and 1 sack in 17 regular season games played during his rookie season, according to Pro Football Reference.

During Kansas City’s Super Bowl run earlier this year, Chenal registered 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack in three games played.

Chenal has elite athletic traits and one year in the Chiefs’ system under his belt, which makes him one of Kansas City’s breakout candidates for the 2023 season. That trajectory remains the same based on Big Red’s update on Chenal.

Recap of Chiefs’ Preseason Finale vs. Browns

During the first half of Kansas City’s preseason finale, the offense struggled to move the ball down the field consistently. Despite that, the defending Super Bowl champions managed to overcome a 22-3 deficit to come out of the home outing with a win.

Quarterback Shane Buechele — who started the game for the Chiefs — completed 8-of-17 pass attempts for 89 yards, 1 touchdown, and also threw 2 interceptions, one of which was a pick-six to former Chief Juan Thornhill.

Buechele’s lone touchdown pass was to second-year receiver Justyn Ross on a goal-line fade in the second quarter.

Shane Buechele throws a goal-line fade & WR Justyn Ross comes down with it for a TD. PAT is good. #Browns – 22#Chiefs – 10 #ChiefsKingdom #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/xFHAobHVu5 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 26, 2023

Veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert entered the game after Buechele and completed 10-of-18 pass attempts for 169 yards, 2 touchdowns, and also threw a pick-six in the game.

Kansas City’s most effective pass-catcher against Cleveland was third-year receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who caught all 4 of his targets for 101 yards and caught a 43-yard touchdown from Gabbert in the third quarter.

Some notable good performances from Kansas City’s defenders include linebacker Cam Jones (7 tackles, 1 pass defended), defensive tackle Daniel Wise (3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss), defensive end Charles Omenihu (2 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss), and cornerback DiCaprio Bootle (2 tackles, 1 interception).

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs-Brown Preseason Finale

Users on Twitter — which was recently rebranded to “X” — reacted to Kansas City’s preseason win over the Browns.

“Made that game look hard!! Really!! When it shouldn’t have been,” one user wrote. “22-3 down in the 1st to W? Strong offense again is our key. Pat, well Pat is Pat!! Even when he’s talking on mic with the defense out on the field.”

Made that game look hard!! Really!! When it shouldn't have been. 22-3 down in the 1st to W? Strong offense again is our key. Pat, well Pat is Pat!! Even when he's talking on mic🎤 with the defense out on the field #ChiefsKingdom — ⚽️🏈🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 (@NECKER_CHIEF11) August 26, 2023

“Chiefs get the win alright let’s see who stays and who doesn’t make the cut. Tuesday coming,” another user wrote.

Chiefs get the win alright let's see who stays and who doesn't make the cut. Tuesday coming #ChiefsKingdom — The Lone Wolf (RESISTER) 💙💚 Go chiefs (@hankstserdude56) August 26, 2023

“Preseason is over. Road to runnin’ it back starts w/ beatin’ that team from the Motor City,” another user wrote.

Preseason is over. Road to runnin’ it back starts w/ beatin’ that team from the Motor City #chiefs #chiefskingdom — Mikeman (@MyShoemanMike) August 26, 2023

“Not pretty but it is a win,” another user wrote. “Rest up trim the roster and gets ready for Sept 7.”