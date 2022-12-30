Chiefs’ Andy Reid Gives Key Update on WR Mecole Hardman’s Injury Setback

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) has struggled to consistently hit the practice field since his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve was opened on December 14.

After suffering a setback at practice on Wednesday, December 28, Hardman missed practice on Thursday and Friday. After Friday’s practice, head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Hardman.

“Mecole (Hardman) will not play, he’ll be out [vs. the Broncos in Week 17],” Reid said during his press conference, via Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. “He had a setback on Wednesday. He just isn’t ready yet. We’ll keep bringing him along and see how he does.”

Reid then acknowledged that Hardman’s window to be activated is closing in (Wednesday, January 4, to be exact), but wasn’t concerned about it.

“Yeah, so I believe that’s Wednesday,” Reid said of Hardman’s activation deadline, per Goldman. “I’m not that worried about it. As long as he’s progressing and trying to work to get better here we’ll be OK. If he can’t, then he can’t and we’ll move on and keep going with the guys that we’ve got.”

Big Red also provided a bit of detail into what caused Hardman’s setback.

“He just had some pain,” Reid said. “It was like a tweak in the groin area. So we just backed him off. I don’t want to take steps back.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) suffered a setback on Wednesday, "had some pain, a tweak" in groin area. Reid said Hardman will not be available Sunday vs. Broncos — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) December 30, 2022

If Hardman isn’t healthy enough to be activated by Wednesday’s deadline, then he will be forced to sit out the remainder of the season.

Twitter Reacts to Hardman News

Twitter users reacted to the details regarding Hardman’s injury setback, which will sideline him until at least Week 18.

“Sit him the next two weeks. Hopefully they will get a bye, he will get healthy and he will be ready for the playoffs,” one Twitter user wrote.

Sit him the next two weeks. Hopefully they will get a bye, he will get healthy and he will be ready for the playoffs — Joe Munding (@crownroyal64) December 30, 2022

“I hope [Skyy] Moore sees the reps that Hardman normally gets,” another user wrote. “He will be beneficial in the playoffs. Also, I would like to see [Bryan] Edwards get some time instead of [Justin] Watson.”

I hope Moore sees the reps that Hardman normally gets. He will be beneficial in the playoffs. Also, I would like to see Edwards get some time instead of Watson. — Jared W Orskog (@OrskogW) December 30, 2022

“He doesn’t need to. Rest him till the playoffs, no need to rush him back,” another user wrote.

He doesn’t need to. Rest him till the playoffs, no need to rush him back — Adalis (@AdalisPadalis) December 30, 2022

“@MecoleHardman4 this bums me out,” another user wrote. “Hope you heal up soon.”

@MecoleHardman4 this bums me out😞 hope you heal up soon — Applebunny 🍏🐰 (@CdAChiefFan) December 30, 2022

“That doesn’t sound great. Do you think they’re just being conservative and saving him for the playoffs?” another user wrote.

That doesn’t sound great. Do you think they’re just being conservative and saving him for the playoffs? — dudebroman (@TheGuyToTalkTo) December 30, 2022

“Looks as if Mecole Hardman will miss his 8th straight game with abdominal injury,” another user wrote. “At this point, it’s probably best to keep him out for the rest of the regular season and make sure that he’s ready to go after the Chiefs 1st round bye in the postseason.”

Looks as if Mecole Hardman will miss his 8th straight game with abdominal injury. At this point, it’s probably best to keep him out for the rest of the regular season and make sure that he’s ready to go after the Chiefs 1st round bye in the postseason. pic.twitter.com/ut5eacLgJb — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) December 30, 2022

Hardman Explosive This Season Before Injury

Prior to being injured, Hardman, 24, had already tied his career high for total touchdowns in a single season (6) despite having played in only 8 games this season. This speaks to how helpful Hardman was to Kansas City’s offense, especially in the red zone.

QB Patrick Mahomes completes a flip pass in the backfield to WR Mecole Hardman, who scores a touchdown from 8 yards out. PAT is good. #49ers – 10#Chiefs – 7#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JEvCtQDu0x — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 23, 2022

That momentum was stalled, however, when the Chiefs placed Hardman on injured reserve on November 17.

Through 8 games, Hardman caught 25 passes on 34 targets for 297 receiving yards and 4 receiving touchdowns. He also carried the ball 4 times for 31 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.