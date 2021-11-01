Andy Reid Sounds off on Chiefs Players’ Social Media Usage

Chiefs Kingdom was at the forefront of criticism from the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend when linebacker Anthony Hitchens and safety Tyrann Mathieu bashed the “toxic” fan base on Instagram.

Tyrann Mathieu and Anthony Hitchens both dissed the Chiefs fan base in an Instagram comment recently.😯 #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/dSlDRrgQBB — Chiefs Hive (@chiefshive) October 30, 2021

This is obviously a bad look for both players, as fans are the catalyst that help pay for everything in the NFL, including the players’ salaries. If the fans no longer have an interest in the NFL, then they would be jobless. That’s why head coach Andy Reid addressed his team in regards to their interactions with fans on social media after Hitchens and Mathieu went viral for their comments.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Reid: We’ve Got to do a Better Job

Here’s what Reid said during his press conference on Saturday, October 30, when asked if he had addressed the team in regards to how they interact with fans on social media.